Bus drivers stop in Caxias and Magé | Rio de Janeiro

Bus stations in Duque de Caxias and Magé, in Baixada Fluminense, started a strike in the early hours of this Wednesday (24). According to the union that represents workers, 50% of buses must remain in garages.
From early on, passengers queued up at points in search of transport in the cities. “I’m going to try to get to the center of Duque de Caxias and take another bus. The problem is that the buses that are passing here are crowded and I can’t get in”, said a teacher, who was trying to get to São João de Meriti. , where he teaches.
Bus stations in Duque de Caxias and Magé, in Baixada Fluminense, started a strike in the early hours of this Wednesday (24) — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
The category asks for a salary adjustment of 11.71% in the salary retroactive to June 1st. The last proposal presented by the bosses was a 5% readjustment, which was not accepted by the category, which states that it has not increased since 2019.
Workers also demand a basket in the form of a card, as, according to them, the physical basket no longer has the same quality as it used to.