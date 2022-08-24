Businessman targeted by the PF was guarantor of Aras in the PGR, says book – 08/23/2022 – Panel

Businessman Meyer Nigri, the target of the PF (Federal Police) operation that took place this Tuesday (23), was one of the guarantors of Augusto Aras’s choice for the PGR (Attorney General’s Office). The information is from the book “O fim da Lava Jato”, by journalists Bela Megale and Aguirre Talento.

According to reports, when Aras was working for his appointment by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), a report revealed a party offered by Aras at his residence, to which PT leaders were invited, such as former minister José Dirceu, convicted of the monthly allowance and Lava Jato. , and former PT president Rui Falcão.

At the time, the current PGR came to be criticized by Bolsonarist militancy, and his assistants believed that the nomination had foundered. At that moment, the book details, Nigri’s support was fundamental and he became a guarantor for Aras’ candidacy.

On Tuesday morning, the Federal Police carried out search and seizure warrants against businessmen who would have defended a coup if former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) wins the elections. The information was revealed by the Metrópoles portal.

A spokesperson for Tecnisa, a company owned by Meyer Nigri, reported that the company does not speak on behalf of its owner and that he “is not a spokesperson for the company.”

“Tecnisa is a non-partisan company, which defends democratic values ​​and whose institutional positions are restricted to its business activities,” he said in a statement.