C6 Bank seeks to attract high-income customers

How to increase the card limit with the C6 Bank credit CD?

The founder and main partner of C6 Bank, Marcelo Kalim, four years ago, when the institution was inaugurated, set a goal: to reach the size of the largest Brazilian banks, such as Itaú Unibanco. Reach should be in numbers of customers and products, in a profitable way, but with a 100% digital operation.

Currently, the digital bank has more than 20 million open accounts. However, there is still a long way to go, as Itaú, the largest private bank in Latin America, has approximately 60 million account holders. However, as for the products on the shelf, the goal was almost reached, because, according to Kalim, the C6 Bank already has 90% of the products that the big banks have available.

C6 is not a fintech

According to Kalim, C6 Bank was not born as a fintech – its banking license came out in early 2019. He stated, in an interview with Estadão, that the decision to take a financial institution off the ground came in 2016, when he read that it was possible to create a retail bank, which is one that serves individuals, without having bank branches.

The group even analyzed the purchase of a bank, but soon the partners noticed that this was not the way to go. “If we had an institution to transform it would be impossible”, he says.

Focus on high-income customers

Another goal of C6 is to be profitable in a short time. Thus, from the beginning, the plan was to work on brand development, focusing on the most fortunate population. Precisely for this reason, the bank hired top model Gisele Bundchen as a poster girl, who conveys this image of sophistication.

“Our view is that this clientele is necessary to sustain a bank and make a profit,” he said. Therefore, C6 Bank has never positioned itself as a fintech. Thus, with a focus on high income, the institution’s next attitude will be the segmentation of the most fortunate customers, which is common among large banks.

Thus, there was an expansion of the service team. Because C6 understood that this type of customer wants to have the option of being able to talk to an attendant, and not a robot, if they need to.

In 2021, the bank was still in the red, with a loss of BRL 692 million.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com