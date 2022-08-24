Caixa Credit for companies releases up to R$ 10 million; MEI can participate

Caixa Econômica Federal announced this Tuesday, 23rd, that it will offer a new line of credit, called Cash Turn. It will be guaranteed by the FGI, a fund managed by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), and will be aimed at Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs), in addition to the owners of small and medium-sized companies.

The interest offered by the new credit line starts at 1.18% per month, with a payment term of up to 60 months and a 12-month grace period. Caixa informed that the amounts released, as well as interest rates, will vary according to the size of the company and the type of customer relationship with the state-owned company.

Limit of up to BRL 10 million

In short, companies will be able to contract loans with a minimum value of R$5 thousand and a maximum of R$10 million from the bank. The novelty is that the FGI will guarantee up to 80% of the credit value during contracting.

The contracted amounts must be used for operating expenses and that guarantee the expansion of the business. Purchasing raw material, goods and paying employees’ wages are some other purposes that money can be given.