Camil’s bargain: less than R$ 200 million to take Mabel | Business

Camil closed the purchase of the Mabel biscuit brand and the licensing of the Toddy brand in the category for a trifle. The business, which had been purchased by PepsiCo in 2011 for R$800 million, has now been passed on to Camil for less than R$200 million, Pipeline has learned.

Marilan, Café Rancheiro and Selmi also came to evaluate the acquisition, whose mandate was from BTG Pactual, the sources said. The absence of M.Dias Branco and Arcor in the competitive process drew the attention of market players.

M. Dias Branco buys Jasmine, the leader in gluten-free granola and bread

M. Dias Branco buys the owner of Fit Food and enters healthy snacks

1 of 1 Mabel has idle factories, which can leverage Camil’s revenue — Photo: Reproduction Mabel has idle factories, which can leverage Camil’s revenue — Photo: Reproduction

“The company has a negative Ebitda margin and some players see it as a tired brand, without innovation”, justifies an executive who evaluated the operation, on the price difference. M.Dias Branco, for example, has been looking at products with higher added value to increase the average margin – such as the most recent acquisitions in the fit line.

In this sense, the inclusion of the licensing of the Toddy brand for cookies, for 10 years, adds value to Camil’s contract, by placing a brand that is a reference in the category and with a better margin than the other lines – more popular and with greater price dispute .

PepsiCo hasn’t been able to give the business much momentum over the past decade. When it acquired Mabel, the turnover was around R$ 480 million, not very different from the current volume. To Valor, the CEO of Camil, Luciano Quartiero, said that it is possible to double the revenue of the acquired business in the medium term, which would add R$ 1 billion in revenue to Camil.

Why BofA removed the Piraquê biscuit from the snack

The deal, which was not very strategic for PepsiCo, can leverage Camil’s portfolio, with distribution and cross-selling strength – hence the definition of a bargain. Camil had already debuted in the category with rice crackers. The company was born from the production of rice and beans, which today represent 35% of the business – Camil has been growing with acquisitions of coffee brands, pasta and healthy products.

At the time of the acquisition by PepsiCo, Mabel’s production was divided into five plants. Today a similar volume is made in two factories, included in the transaction. The brands Mirabel, Doce Vida, Elbi’s and Pavesino are also now owned by Camil.