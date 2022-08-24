Candoca’s mother dies before exposing secret about Zé Paulino and Tertulinho ‘takes advantage’ of tragedy

In the novel created and written by Mário Teixeira, the girl’s life will get more and more complicated

In the next chapters of Sertão Seatwo tragedies will shake the lives of Candoca (Isadora Cruz). According to information released by the iBahia portal, the girl’s mother will die before exposing a secret about Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé). little talk (Renato Góes), by the way, will take advantage of the situation.

The girl’s drama begins after her fiancé is forced to take a horse to another city at the behest of Tertúlio (José de Abreu). After a heavy rain, the protagonist will end up being presumed dead, while Tertulinho will escape safe and sound.

adamastor (Everaldo Pontes) will help Zé Paulino and, later, will go after Candoca to break the news. The goat herder will tell everything to dodoca (Curia Coentro), who will not be able to warn her daughter in time, as the seamstress will suffer a heart attack and die.

Later, Tertulinho will discover that the rival is alive, but he will keep silent and hide the truth of the crush. Zé will return 10 years later and will be surprised to learn that the ex-fiancée has married the playboy. For more news about soap operas, follow the Bolavip Brazil.