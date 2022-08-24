CAPES will release partial results — Portuguese (Brazil)

Until September 2nd, CAPES will publish the partial results of the Quadrennial Assessment. Access, in consultation by the Sucupira Platform with the use of Login and password, will be exclusive to coordinators of graduate programs (PPG) and deans of their institutions. The measure complies with the established schedule of activities and follows the court order that suspended the publication of the final results.

The publication of partial results has the sole purpose of allowing PPG coordinators and graduate pro-rectors of institutions with evaluated graduate programs to file appeals and requests for reconsideration of the grade, if they so wish. This can be done from there until October 3rd.

In a letter sent to the coordinators of the Evaluation Areas, CAPES highlighted: “Its disclosure or use outside these parameters is prohibited, in respect of the injunction issued under Public Civil Action No. administrative, civil and criminal liability of those who give rise to non-compliance”.

As a way of guaranteeing total security in the process of disclosing partial results, a watermark will be placed on the evaluation form to be accessed. In it, CAPES informs that the “document is preliminary and partial for the exclusive use of the interested party, and disclosure is prohibited, under penalty of liability”.

With the disclosure, the Quadrennial Assessment strictly complies with all the steps established with the academic community, according to ordinance 212 of December 15, 2021, which defined the calendar of activities. Last Friday, the 19th, the Technical-Scientific Council for Higher Education (CTC-ES) ended the deliberation phase on the grades assigned by the evaluation committees to the 4,512 graduate programs stricto sensu (PPG).

The disclosure of the final results remains suspended by the court decision of the public civil action that challenges the Quadrennial Assessment. CAPES and AGU continue to work with the courts to allow this stage of the process to be carried out.

