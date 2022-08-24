Capital of SP confirms 1st case of monkeypox in baby; 10 month old child is isolated at home | Sao Paulo

The City of São Paulo confirmed this Tuesday (23) the first case of monkeypox in a baby in the city. Until the last update of this report, this was also the first record of the disease in the state of São Paulo in children up to 1 year of age. In Brazil, there was only one other diagnosis, in Bahia.

Share this report on WhatsApp

Share this report on Telegram

The patient from São Paulo is 10 months old and lives in the East Zone. He had a fever and blisters on his skin, but the condition is considered stable. The baby is isolated at home and is doing well.

The most recent bulletin released by the Ministry of Health shows that Brazil is the third country in the world with the most cases of monkeypox, most of them in São Paulo. With 2,528 confirmations of the disease, the state of São Paulo concentrates almost 65% of the records in the country. In the capital alone, there are already 1,880 confirmed cases. There are another 689 suspects and under analysis.

The countries with the highest contamination rate are the United Kingdom and Germany.

Among the main symptoms of monkeypox are:

fever;

headache;

body ache;

chills;

lumps in the neck, armpit and groin;

tiredness;

and blisters on the body (they begin to appear one to three days after the onset of these symptoms).

The virus is part of the same family as smallpox and is not transmitted by monkeys, but from person to person.

Contamination happens from the use of objects shared by infected people. In some rare cases, transmission is through the air or through droplets of saliva when talking, but the most common way is skin contact.

SP announces plan to combat monkeypox

Monkeypox: How is it transmitted and what are the symptoms of the disease

g1 is now on Telegram; click here to receive news directly to your cell phone.

Coren from SP trains nurses

The Regional Council of Nursing (Coren) of São Paulo began training nurses in the basic health network to correctly collect samples for the diagnosis of monkeypox.

At least 60 professionals work in basic health units in the capital and are under the guidance of specialists at Hospital Emílio Ribas, who reinforce necessary information and help to speed up the identification of suspected cases of the disease.

The training provides analysis of the secretion of blisters that form in patients. During the course, nurses also use pigs’ paws to understand the evolution of lesions and assess how the collection for tests should be done.

Last month, the Ministry of Health began talks with the Pan American Health Organization for the purchase of 50,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine. There was a forecast of delivery of these doses by the end of this month, but there is a delay. And now the forecast, according to the Ministry of Health, is for the beginning of September.

“It is a disease against which we have a vaccine, the issue is that the world has not yet managed to scale up vaccine production enough for everyone to protect themselves,” said biologist and scientific researcher Atila Iamarino.

“There is a vaccine, there is more than one vaccine for this, there are others being developed, but we have that interval of a few months until we have a sufficient distribution of them to really be able to contain the circulation of the disease.”