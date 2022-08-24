‘Cara e Courage’: Anita makes an unusual request to Regina | come around

The unusual request of Clarice’s doppelganger (Taís Araujo) does not please the advisor, who immediately tries to deny it, but Anita argues that she is not at peace.
“What happened changed my life, you know? I’ve never been the same since I saw the news… on TV. I really need to be with Clarice’s family, see her mother, her brother… see that are fine. I need it, Regina.”
Stay tuned for the summary of the week!
Summary of ‘Cara e Courage’: Chapters from August 22 to 27
🎧 Stay on top of soap operas week:
Regina doesn’t like the insistence, she points out that Anita was supposed to have moved on with the money she received in the “plan” for Clarice’s disappearance.
“I tried to turn this page, but the truth is that I can’t. I need to see these people, Regina. It’s just that something happened there…”, says Anita, while being interrupted by Regina, who asks if it was her who was with Leo (Ícaro Silva) at the cemetery.
Remember Leo and Anita’s Meeting at the Cemetery
Anita goes to the cemetery to pay tribute to Clarice
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Regina (Mel Lisboa) doesn’t even want to hear about an encounter between Anita (Taís Araujo) and the Gusmão — Photo: TV Globo
Anita nods and comments that this is the main reason for meeting the Gusmãos, “to avoid other surprises.”
“Are you crazy?! I want you to get away from Clarice’s family, from the grave, from everything that has to do with Clarice. That’s how I’m talking. And if you have anything about Clarice there, give it to me now. “, exasperated Regina.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Anita (Taís Araujo) keeps thinking about all the people in Clarice’s (Taís Araujo) circle of friends with whom she has lived — Photo: TV Globo
Leo’s fiancée leaves thinking the problem is solved, but Anita broods over the situation and thinks aloud.
“She doesn’t even suspect the many people who know Clarice and that I’ve been running around…”
The scenes begin to air in this Wednesday’s chapter, 24/8, of Cara e Courage.
24 Aug
Wednesday
Rebeca discovers that Danilo has installed a locator on her cell phone. Bob approaches Andrea. Regina worries about the conversation she had with Ítalo. Alfredo asks if Pat is with Moa. Olivia and Alfredo kiss. Bob Wright and Andrea spend the night together. Danilo demands that Moa give him the formula. Leonardo tells Regina that he no longer wants to negotiate the formula. Paulo shows Marcela documents from Gustavo that were with Baby. Martha asks Jonathan to share the formula reports with Leonardo. Lou finds a bra at Renan’s house and is satisfied with Isis. Anita asks Regina to introduce her to Clarice’s family.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!