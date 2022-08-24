‘Cara e Courage’: Rico is in Renan’s crosshairs | come around

In addition to betraying the dancer with Isis (Mika Makino), arresting Lou at home, incommunicado, so she can’t go to work, the choreographer, realizing that there is a climinha in the air between Lou and Rico (André Luiz Frambach), intrigues Marcinha (Alana Ferri), current pair of the sportsman.
Stay tuned for the summary of the week!
Summary of ‘Cara e Courage’: Chapters from August 22 to 27
🎧 Listen to the weekly summary of soap operas:
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Rico (André Luiz Frambach) and Marcinha (Alana Ferri) are targeted by Renan (Bruno Fagundes) — Photo: TV Globo
in the company of Aerial Dance, Renan sees Rico and Marcinha together, and notices Lou’s disappointed look.
“He’s a real asshole. He’s using Márcia. To hit you. And the way you reacted to their kiss, you’re succeeding”, he tells his girlfriend.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Lou (Vitória Bohn) denies that she was bothered by the relationship between Rico (André Luiz Frambach) and Marcinha (Alana Ferri) — Photo: TV Globo
Lou denies it, but even so, he makes threats:
“You who don’t get smart, to see what I do with this guy…”
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Renan (Bruno Fagundes) intrigues Rico (André Luiz Frambach) with Marcinha (Alana Ferri) — Photo: TV Globo
The choreographer leaves Lou alone and enters the room where Marcia is. Without holding his tongue, the garbage boy makes intrigue:
“Check it out, the little guy is just using you.”
The scenes will air in this Tuesday’s chapter, 23/8, of Cara e Coragem.
23 Aug
Tuesday
Leonardo tells Regina that he saw Clarice. Andréa vents to Hugo about the breakup with Moa. Moa tells Rebeca that Danilo is dangerous and that he has been making threats. Renan notices Lou looking at Rico and Marcia. Regina talks to Danilo who fears that Leonardo will give up on delivering the formula to the buyers. Leonardo tells Martha that he made peace with Clarice and the mother is surprised by her son’s behavior. Pat, Moa and Ítalo put pressure on Kaká, who confesses to having opened the safe with Regina. Kaka is fired from Courage.com. Lucas investigates Duarte and takes his file from Olivia’s office. Pat and Moa seek out Jonathan to learn about the formula’s evolution. Dalva tells Armandinho that Cleide is going to reopen Êxito. Ítalo asks Regina about the connection Leonardo has with Danilo. Lucas discovers the secret of Duarte’s past and questions Jessica. Andrea finds Bob at Teca’s house. Pat and Moa kiss. Rebeca talks to Danilo at Moa’s apartment.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!