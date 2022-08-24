case in dog is confirmed in MG







Patients infected with the monkeypox virus would have transmitted the disease to the house dog (Image: Juan Gomez/Unsplash) Photo: Canaltech

The Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG) confirmed on Tuesday night (23) the first case of monkeypox in a dog in the city of Juiz de Fora. It is the first report of transmission of the disease from humans to animals in the state of Minas Gerais.

In a note, the folder informed that the animal is a 5-month-old puppy and contracted the disease from its tutor. The animal’s owner had the first symptoms of monkeypox on August 3. He sought care at an Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Juiz de Fora on August 8, when a sample of the lesion was collected, the result of which was positive.

The patient was instructed to keep the animal in isolation and to adopt sanitary measures for the routine of feeding the dog and cleaning the place. Among the measures are the use of a mask, long-sleeved shirt and pants to protect the skin, and disinfection of the area with bleach.

Patient and dog are isolated at home and are doing well, according to information from the Regional Health Department. The patient’s only home human contact remains asymptomatic and continues to be monitored.

In Brazil, to date, there was no documented evidence of transmission of the disease from humans to animals or from animals to humans. There are two reports in the world, in the USA and France, in which the potential transmission from human to animal is being studied.