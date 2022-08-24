cases rise 767% in one month in Brazil

Brazil had an increase of 767.7% in the total number of confirmed patients with monkeypox in the last month and is the 3rd nation with the most cases. On July 20, the Ministry of Health counted 449 infected people, while the general balance of this Tuesday (23), has 3,896 positive diagnoses.

At the same time that the numbers rise, the coverage of the age group also increases and, in recent weeks, the country had the confirmation of the first two cases of monkeypox in babies under one year old.

One of the patients, only ten months old, lives in São Paulo and began to show symptoms on the 11th. The disease manifested itself in fever and characteristic skin lesions, but the Municipal Health Department says that he has a stable clinical picture and without aggravations, and is in home isolation.

The second baby who tested positive for monkeypox is from Conceição do Jacuípe, a municipality in the interior of Bahia, 101 kilometers from the capital. He is two months old and began to show the first symptoms of the disease on the 5th.

The Bahia Department of Health does not report “the state of health and other information regarding the patient”.

Even on the 20th of last month, Brazil had no confirmed case of monkeypox in children and adolescents up to 19 years of age. Another change in this period was the increase in diagnoses among women. Although the majority of patients are still male (93.6%), the proportion of infected women has increased from 1.4% to 6.8%.

The main age group of patients has also changed, and today it is between 20 and 29 years old, which corresponds to 44.2% of all cases. The cases among people aged 30 to 39, which were the majority last month, now represent 19.9% ​​of the total.

like the Estadão showed, the monkeypox outbreak has caused a new wave of persecution against LGBT+ people, especially gay and bisexual men. No wonder, 69.4% of people who were infected by the virus preferred not to declare their sexual orientation.

Even so, among patients who chose to fill in this field at the time of care, the highest incidence remains among homosexuals (21.3%), followed by heterosexuals (5.5%).