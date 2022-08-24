Catia Fonseca delivers a columnist’s wedding and appears with love

Catia Fonseca exposes moments of Rafael Pessina’s wedding on social media

Last night, Monday (22), Catia Fonseca used social networks to show a little bit of his weekend.

On her official Instagram profile, the presenter of ‘Best of the Afternoon’ appeared in a video alongside her great love, her husband Rodrigo Ricco, at the wedding of Rafael Pessina, columnist for the attraction, with Talira Mannes.

“Rafa and Talira’s wedding. Celebrating the union of this special couple. Me and Rô had the joy of being godparents”, she wrote in the video, to the sound of Señorita by Camila Cabello.

He continued: “Some records of this celebration for you. May you have all the happiness, Rafa and Talira”

In addition, Catia Fonseca spoke a little more about the moment in the caption of the publication and also wished a lot of positive energy for the newest couple.

“Celebrating the union of @rafaelpessina and @taliraa this Saturday, 20/08/2022. And that I had the joy of being godmother and @rodrigoricco godfather! May you be extremely happy Rafa and Talira – and receive all the blessings and good energies in this union. It was all more than perfect pretty! Enjoy, have fun and love yourself a lot!”, wrote the presenter of ‘Best of the Afternoon’.

VIDEO REPERCUSSION

The publication by Catia Fonseca garnered many likes and several comments, both from fans and celebrities such as Tatá, Kaká Novelas, Fabiana Scaranzi, Paloma Tocci and many others, who also spoke about the wedding and wished Rafael Pessina and Talira Manñes all the best.

“It was too beautiful,” wrote Kaká, who also works alongside Catia Fonseca and Rafael Pessina.

“Congratulations to the couple, may God bless your union always”, wrote a fan. As well as a netizen who praised the beauty of the presenter.

“Too beautiful couple, Catia I admire you”, she wrote.

See the full post: