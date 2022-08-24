Catia Fonseca reports problems with in-app purchases and makes a live alert on how to avoid losses: “Check everything”

Catia said that she noticed the lack of some products after shopping at the supermarket, but that she managed to recover the money after complaining to the application’s call center.

Presenter Catia Fonseca revealed to viewers in the “Best of the Afternoon”, afternoon that she commands at Band, that she was the victim of an attempted coup in a shopping application. The debate on the bench this Tuesday (23) revolved around the famous “PIX coup” when the veteran remembered what happened this weekend.

“One thing I missed this weekend, and you have to stay tuned. You order supermarket, things through the apps, remember? They call the delivery guy a shopper”, she began in her report, highlighting the importance of requesting the invoice when receiving purchases at home. The presenter reminds that the receipt is a security for the customer, who must check receipt of all requested items.

“They send you the invoice. To know if you want to replace the products… So, what do we do? We print that invoice when the purchase arrives. Sometimes, the purchase does not come with the invoice, which is wrong. Then you check everything”, continued. Catia reported that she noticed the lack of some products, but that she was able to recover the money after complaining to the application’s call center.

“I made a purchase on Friday and the note did not arrive. When I went to see it on Saturday, there were seven products that weren’t there. I went to ‘help’, in the purchase history, I marked all the products that I hadn’t received. I said that the bill did not come, I said the name of the delivery person and everything and they refunded the money”said the presenter, advising on how to prevent the consumer from being deceived.