CBF official details of the semifinals between Corinthians and Palmeiras in the Brazilian Women’s Championship

Abhishek Pratap 13 hours ago Sports Comments Off on CBF official details of the semifinals between Corinthians and Palmeiras in the Brazilian Women’s Championship 2 Views

Hours after Corinthians opened the sale of tickets for the first game of the Brazilian Women’s semifinal against Palmeiras, CBF confirmed the details of the match. The entity also released the game information back.

as advanced by My Helm in light of the information disclosed with the sale of tickets, the first Derby will take place at 2 pm this Saturday, the 27th. The game will be held at Neo Química Arena, as was the match for Corinthians in the quarter-finals of the tournament. The duel will be broadcast from Band, SportTV and Elevensports.

The second game, at the behest of Palmeiras, will be at Allianz Parque. The match is also scheduled for 2 pm on September 10, two Saturdays later. The transmission options are the same. Both duels, it is worth remembering, are interspersed with games valid for Paulistão Feminino.

Corinthians eliminated Real Brasília in the quarterfinals after winning two victories: they beat the opposing team away from home by 2-0 and won at Neo Química Arena by 1-0. Palmeiras, in turn, eliminated Grêmio.

In time: the other semifinal is played between Internacional and São Paulo.

See more at: Corinthians Feminino, Campeonato Brasileiro, Neo Química Arena, Corinthians fans, Derby and Corinthians x Palmeiras.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Palmeiras: Goalkeeper suffers knee and has skull depression; see the bid | fans

Credit: Reproduction/SporTV The game between Grêmio and Palmeiras, for the fourth round of the under-17 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved