Cemig (CMIG4) celebrates contract to implement solar plants, Copel (CPLE6) will issue up to R$1 billion in commercial notes and more

This Wednesday’s corporate news (24) highlights Cemig (CMIG4) which signed Full EPC supply contracts with the company CET Brazil, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China for the implementation of Solar Photovoltaic Plants (UFVs) Boa Hope and Downstream.

Cielo (CIEL3) announced that it has formalized a proposal for Estanislau Bassols to occupy the position of CEO of the company. The executive accepted the invitation.

Copel (CPLE6), in turn, will issue commercial notes worth up to R$1 billion.

Check out more highlights:

Cielo (CIEL3) informed that its Board of Directors has formalized a proposal for Estanislau Bassols to occupy the position of CEO of the company. Bassols accepted the invitation.

The executive has extensive experience in managing companies, having served as Chief Executive Officer of SKY, VR Benefits and, more recently, as Division President of Mastercard in Brazil, where he will continue to conduct his termination process until August 31, 2022.

Cemig (CMIG4) informed that its subsidiary Cemig GT has entered into Full EPC supply contracts with the company CET Brazil Transmissão de Energia, a subsidiary of the State Grid Corporation of China, for the implementation of the Boa Esperança and Downstream Solar Photovoltaic Plants (UFVs), both provided for in the State of Minas Gerais.

UFV Boa Esperança will have 85MW of installed power in an inverter (approximately 100.4 MWp), located on land owned by Cemig GT, in the municipality of Montes Claros, Minas Gerais.

The UFV Downstream will consist of 7 plants of 10MW each, totaling 70MW of installed power in inverter (approximately 87 MWp), located on land owned by Cemig GT, municipality of São Gonçalo do Abaeté, Minas Gerais.

The supply contracts signed with CET Brazil Transmissão de Energia Ltda. have an estimated Capex of R$ 824 million, of which R$ 447 million for UFV Boa Esperança and R$ 377 million for UFV Downstream.

In addition, the manager BlackRock reduced its shareholding in the company from 10.94% to 10.01%, with 130.7 million preferred shares.

Copel Geração e Transmissão will issue commercial notes in the amount of up to R$ 1 billion, with a term of three years.

The funds raised will be used for partial amortization of the company’s 3rd, 4th and 5th issuances of debentures and to meet various short-term obligations, including energy purchases, regulatory obligations and dividends.

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) informed that the relevant confidential arbitration indicated in the Reference Form, involving the subsidiary Companhia de Geração e Transmissão de Energia Elétrica do Sul do Brasil – Eletrobras CGT Eletrosul, arising from the EPC contract for the implementation of phase C of the UTE Candiota, had his sentence handed down.

The arbitration award recognized the joint and several liability of the adverse party for material damages and losses in the amount of R$10.1 million. All other orders claimed by Eletrobras CGT Eletrosul and the counter-orders claimed by the opposing parties were rejected. Eletrobras CGT Eletrosul was also ordered to reimburse the opposing parties for the costs incurred as a result of the arbitration process. The amount to be reimbursed, according to the arbitration award, is R$ 37.6 million, in addition to the arbitration costs of R$ 2.7 million.

Eneva (ENEV3) completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares issued by CGTF – Central Geradora Termelétrica Fortaleza SA (CGTF) owned by Enel Brasil.

The operation was concluded with the payment of R$ 489.7 million, carried out this Tuesday by the company, after the fulfillment of all the conditions precedent foreseen in the contract. The amount represents the Enterprise Value of BRL 431.5 million on the base date of March 31, 2022, plus the cash position of CGTF on the same base date, less dividend payments made to date, adjusted by the period CDI.

Dommo clarifies that, as recorded in the material fact disclosed on April 13, 2022, the company’s management continues to evaluate strategic options in its sector of activity.

PetroRio is one of the companies participating in the aforementioned process, which is still ongoing, without

there is currently a definition of any concrete operation, so the Company understands that

there is no information to be provided to the market on the subject.

Also read: Petrobras becomes the world’s largest dividend payer; see ranking

On Sunday (21), the column by Lauro Jardim of the newspaper O Globo stated that PetroRio intends to buy Dommo.

HBR Realty (HBRE3)

HBR Realty announced the resignation of the Chief Executive Officer of HBR André Luis de Oliveira Agostinho. In this sense, the Council elected Alexandre Reis Nakano to temporarily exercise the position from this date until the end

the current term of the Board.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP strategist reveals 6 cheap stocks to buy today.

Related