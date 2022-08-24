Central Bank officials threaten to start a new strike

Understand the position of the Central Bank in relation to this Tuesday’s strike and what the union says.

This Tuesday (23), Central Bank servers released a note of repudiation regarding the “electoral use of Pix by certain political groups”.

Thus, in the communiqué, Sinal (National Union of Central Bank Employees) highlighted that the system was made and implemented by state servants, “not by the current ruler or any other government”.

Thus, this note was released after the speech of current President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). That’s because the president said, in the Jornal Nacional last Monday (22), that he created Pix taking money from bankers.

What does the Central Bank union say?

First, when contesting this information, the union stated that the current government created several obstacles, both against the implementation of Pix and for other projects of the municipality.

“Firstly, it is important to point out that the beginning of the Pix project is much earlier than the mandate of the current President of the Republic. The decree of the Central Bank n. 97,909, which established the working group to develop an instant payment interbank tool, was published on May 3, 2018, long before the election of the current government.

In addition, Sinal highlights that “many governors, in the past, have already acted against the BC’s technical autonomy or tried to improperly take advantage of elections. This is nothing new.” But, despite this, the current government would have placed obstacles to the functioning of the body.

Among these obstacles, Sinal cites the reduction of the Central Bank’s budget since 2019, threats of salary cuts and reductions in working hours.

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

Downtime of Central Bank servers

Due to all this situation, Central Bank servers will perform this Tuesday (23), a virtual act in protest of the Federal Government’s slowness in sending the Provisional Measure that allows the BC’s career restructuring to the National Congress.

In this way, the Sign hopes that a large part of the servers will adhere to the movement. In addition, officials demand a meeting with the Civil House Minister in order to resolve the career restructuring.

Image: rafastockbr / Shutterstock.com