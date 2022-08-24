Ceremony at the Planalto Palace welcomes the heart of Dom Pedro I

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and heirs of the imperial family participate in an event this Tuesday, 23

Lapa Brotherhood / Reproduction

Relic will stay in Brazil until September 8



This Tuesday, the 23rd, a ceremony will be held at the Planalto Palace to mark the arrival of the heart of Dom Pedro I. The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and heirs of the imperial family attend the ceremony. Subsequently, the organ will be on display at the Itamaraty until the 5th and in the national territory until the 8th of September. The organ landed in Brazil for the commemorations of the 7th of September this Monday, 22nd. Preserved in formaldehyde for 187 years, the relic was transported by Brazilian air force (FAB) from the city of Porto, in Portugal, to Brasília, the Brazilian federal capital, with a stop in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte. This is the first time that the heart leaves the European country and comes to participate in the commemoration of 200 years of Independence of Brazil. Upon arrival, the body was received with military honors dedicated to foreign heads of state who come to visit the country. Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira took the floor during the reception, recalling a little of the country’s independence history and the importance of receiving the relic.

The mayor of Porto, Rui Moreira, also spoke to journalists about the importance of the landmark: “It is symbolically very important for Brazil to return the heart of your first emperor, Dom Pedro I. It is also very important for Portugal, because he was a crucial figure in the affirmation of freedom in Portugal and for the city of Porto, which I represent, because he was the one who freed us from the yoke we had and was considered by the population as the Soldier King”.

*With information from reporter Paola Cuenca