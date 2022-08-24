Champions: Benfica secures place in the group stage | Champions League

Benfica secured this Tuesday the classification for the group stage of the Champions League. The Portuguese team defeated Dynamo Kiev 3-0 at home in the return leg of the Champions League playoffs.

David Neres Benfica — Photo: EFE

Brazilian striker David Neres was one of the highlights of the victory. He scored a goal and even assisted Otamendi to score. Rafa Silva completed the scoring for Benfica.

This was Benfica’s sixth victory in six official games of the season. The team, led by German coach Roger Schmidt, is 100% successful. In the previous phase of the Champions, he passed by Midtjylland, from Denmark.

The draw for the Champions League group stage will take place next Thursday at 13:00 (Brasília time).

Maccabi Haifa qualifies with a goal in stoppage time

In addition to Benfica, two other teams ensured themselves in the Champions League group stage: Vitkoria Plzen, who defeated Qarabag 2-1, and Maccabi Haifa.

The Israeli team managed to qualify dramatically. The team was losing 2-1 to Red Star, Serbia, a score that would take the game to extra time. However, in stoppage time, in a free-kick, forward Pavkov tried to cut the cross and scored an own goal.