Check out Jennifer Lopez’s look in marriage with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez published on her website the look of her wedding with Ben Affleck. They got married last weekend in the United States.

The location chosen was an Affleck mansion in the state of Georgia, valued at US$ 8 million.

In the photo, the actress appears with a veil covering her face and a high-necked dress. “First look at my wedding looks on OnTheJLo.com,” she wrote.

On the second day of the ceremony, JLo opted for a ruffled dress. And the couple asked everyone to wear white, just like the bride and groom. Among the distinguished guests were Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and Jay Shetty. Jennifer and Ben’s children also attended.

They were engaged for 20 years

JLo and Ben Affleck were married 20 years after they got engaged, when they met on the set of “Right Touch” (2003) in November 2002. They even set a wedding date for September 2003, but due to intense media coverage, postponed the ceremony and ended their relationship in January 2004.

They’ve been back together since last year, the announcement being made publicly on the singer and actress’ birthday in July.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kiss on the red carpet of the film ‘The Last Duel’ at the Venice Film Festival Image: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Image

Last month, a source told Page Six that this weekend’s celebrations were timed for “everyone they love but couldn’t invite” to the small Las Vegas wedding, which featured both of the performers’ children from previous marriages.