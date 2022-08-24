Check out the options to watch the match between Corinthians and Fluminense for the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians returns to the field this Wednesday, this time for the Copa do Brasil. Coach Vítor Pereira’s team visits Fluminense, at 7:30 pm, for the first leg of the competition’s semifinals. Those who cannot be at Maracanã have some options to follow the match.

The first of these is through the channel SportTV, from Grupo Globo. There, the match will be narrated by Luiz Carlos Júnior, while the comments will be provided by Caio Ribeiro, Lédio Carmona and Fernanda Colombo. It is also possible to watch the match via Premiere.

Another option is to follow the duel through the Prime Videostreaming service from amazon. As of this season, subscribers have access to 36 Copa do Brasil matches at no additional cost. The subscription costs BRL 119 per year or BRL 14.90 per month – it is still possible to have a 30-day free trial.

For those who prefer, you also have the possibility to follow everything about the match here on My Timon. There are three different options with all the confrontation information. The portal provides pre, during and post-match coverage online and free of charge for Corinthians fans. Check out:

Real-time narration, starting at 6:30 pm, always one hour before the duel, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

transmission in YouTubewhich starts at 4:30 pm, with pre-game, live narration and post-game;

transmission in Glue, Faithful!, with journalists Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli. THE live also starts at 3pm;

Corinthians reaches the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil after dispatching Atlético-GO in the quarterfinals of the competition. Before that, Timão eliminated Santos, in the round of 16, and Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, in the third phase.

See more at: Corinthians x Fluminense, Copa do Brasil and Game broadcasting.