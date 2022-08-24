Check out who are the accused in the Covid CPI who are contesting the election

Of the 78 names mentioned in the final report of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) that investigated the Bolsonaro government’s excesses during the Covid pandemic, 20 will be candidates for elective positions this year. The survey is from the newspaper The globe.

The list includes candidates for virtually every public office up for grabs this year.

From the presidency of the Republic, as is the case of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) who is running for reelection, and Roberto Jefferson (PTB) who also launched his name in the race for office, to state deputies.

The candidate for vice president on Bolsonaro’s ticket, Walter Braga Neto (PL), is also part of the group.

Two names vie for state government. Onyx Lorenzoni (PL), who was Minister of Citizenship, Civil House, Labor and Welfare and Secretary General of the Presidency – all positions held during the Bolsonaro administration – is running for the command of the state of Rio Grande do Sul. Along with him is Wilson Lima (União Brasil), who is running for reelection in Amazonas.

The most recurrent character in the testimonies of the CPI, after President Jair Bolsonaro, the former Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, is trying to become a federal deputy in Rio de Janeiro. He competes for the PL.

Pazuello headed Saúde at the most critical moments of the pandemic and seven criminal charges are against him in the CPI’s final report.

Alongside names that are seeking reelection or are already in the government, are newcomers such as Mayra Ferreira, Captain Chloroquine, and Nise Yamaguchi.

Mayra joined the Ceará PL and tries to become a state deputy. Nise Yamaguchi is running for federal deputy for São Paulo.

Both acted in defense of early treatment and promoted attacks on vaccination policy during the peaks of death by covid registered in Brazil.

Check the list:

Jair Bolsonaro – candidate for President of the Republic. Among the accusations present in the CPI’s final report are charlatanism, incitement to crime, document forgery, irregular use of public funds, crime against humanity

Walter Braga Neto – candidate for vice president of the Republic. The charge against him is an epidemic with a result of death.

Eduardo Pazuello – candidate for federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro. Among the charges against him are irregular use of public funds, malfeasance, false reporting of crime, crimes against humanity.

Onyx Lorenzoni – candidate for the government of Rio Grande do Sul. He was charged with incitement to crime and crimes against humanity.

Wilson Lima – candidate for re-election to the government of Amazonas. Charges against him prevarication and epidemic resulting in death.

Ricardo Barros – candidate for reelection as federal deputy for Paraná. Accused of incitement to crime and administrative advocacy, formation of a criminal organization and administrative improbity.

Eduardo Bolsonaro – candidate for reelection as federal deputy for São Paulo. Incitement to crime.

Bia Kicis – candidate for re-election as a federal deputy for the Federal District. Incitement to crime.

Carla Zambelli – candidate for re-election as federal deputy for São Paulo. Incitement to crime.

Osmar Terra – candidate for reelection as federal deputy for Rio Grande do Sul. Epidemic resulting in death and incitement to crime.

Carlos Jordy – candidate for reelection as federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro. Incitement to crime.

Nise Yamaguchi – candidate for federal deputy for São Paulo. Epidemic resulting in death.

Arthur Weintraub – candidate for federal deputy for São Paulo. Epidemic resulting in death.

Mayra Pinheiro, known as Capitã Chloroquina – candidate for state deputy for Ceará. Epidemic resulting in death and crimes against humanity.

Paulo Eneas – candidate for state deputy for São Paulo. Incitement to crime on charges of spreading fake news.

Otávio Fakhoury – candidate for Amapá’s alternate to the Senate. Incitement to crime on charges of spreading fake news.

Oswaldo Eustaquio – candidate for federal deputy for Paraná. Incitement to crime on charges of spreading fake news.

Tercio Arnaud – candidate to substitute the Senate for Paraíba. Incitement to crime.

Roberto Jefferson – candidate for the presidency of the Republic. Incitement to crime on charges of spreading fake news.

Amilton Gomes de Paula, known as Reverendo Amilton – candidate for district deputy. Accused of influence peddling.