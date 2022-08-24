Check the results of Lotofácil 2606 and Dupla Sena 2408 this Tuesday (23/8)

On Tuesday night (23/8), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled five lotteries: Quina’s 5931 contests; the 2408 of the Dupla Seine; the 1825 of Timemania and the 646 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  • QUINE | TUESDAY, AUGUST 23
  • DOUBLE SENA | TUESDAY, AUGUST 23
  • LUCKY DAY | TUESDAY, AUGUST 23
  • TIMEMANIA | TUESDAY, AUGUST 23
  • LOTOFÁCIL | TUESDAY, AUGUST 23
Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 2.2 million, had the following numbers drawn: 21-23-24-43-54.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 06-10-22-32-37-42 in the first draw; 06-08-20-22-37-38 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$ 3.9 million.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 150 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 01-04-05-13-15-22-24. Lucky month is September.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 4.8 million, presented the following result: 08-10-37-55-61-77-79. The heart team is the Fluminensefrom Rio de Janeiro.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 03-06-07-08-09-10-11-14-16-18-19-20-21-23-24.

