Check voting intentions for the government of Pernambuco in new electoral poll

The electoral poll To connectdisclosed with exclusivity by Jamildo’s Blog this Wednesday (24), presents a new round of voting intentions for the government of Pernambuco.

Marilia Arraes (SD)leads the electoral race with 37% of voting intentions.

In second place, there is a numerical tie between Raquel Lyra (PSDB) and Anderson Ferreira (PL)both with 11% of the total votes.

Miguel Coelho (UB) has 8% of voting intentions, followed by Danilo Cabral (PSB)which reaches 5%.

João Arnaldo (Psol) brand two%and is followed by Pastor Wellington (PTB), Claudia Ribeiro (PSTU) and Jones Manuel (PCB)all with 1% of intentions.

The other candidates did not reach 1%. Whites, nulls and those who do not intend to vote for any are 16%. 7% do not know or did not respond.



Candidates for the government of Pernambuco in the 2022 Elections disclose lower assets than those of the 2018 dispute. Armando Monteiro’s heritage made the difference – JC art



WHO SWINGED?

All the main candidates presented some oscillation compared to the latest survey by the Conectar institute, released in July.

marilia fluctuated a positive point, going from 36% to 37%within the margin of error, which is 3.1 percentage points in this election poll.

Raquel oscillated two points negatively, going from 13% to 11%but also within the margin of error.

Anderson was the only candidate who grew up outside the margin. In July he had 6%now reaching 11% of voting intentions.

Miguel fluctuated two points down – in July it had 10%, today it has 8%. Danilo oscillated positively, going from 4% to 5%.

CHECK VOTING INTENTIONS FOR THE GOVERNMENT OF PERNAMBUCO

Marília Arraes (SD): 37%

Raquel Lyra (PSDB): 11%

Anderson Ferreira (PL): 11%

Miguel Coelho (UB): 8%

Danilo Cabral (PSB): 5%

João Arnaldo (Psol): 2%

Pastor Wellington (PTB): 1%

Claudia Ribeiro (PSTU): 1%

Jones Manoel (PCB): 1%

ABOUT ELECTORAL SURVEY CONECT

The survey is the institute’s own and interviews 1,000 people directly between the 19th and 22nd.

The confidence level is 95% for a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

It is registered with the TSE under the numbers PE-02873/2022