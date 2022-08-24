Check voting intentions for the government of Pernambuco in new electoral poll

The electoral poll To connectdisclosed with exclusivity by Jamildo’s Blog this Wednesday (24), presents a new round of voting intentions for the government of Pernambuco.
Marilia Arraes (SD)leads the electoral race with 37% of voting intentions.
In second place, there is a numerical tie between Raquel Lyra (PSDB) and Anderson Ferreira (PL)both with 11% of the total votes.
Miguel Coelho (UB) has 8% of voting intentions, followed by Danilo Cabral (PSB)which reaches 5%.
João Arnaldo (Psol) brand two%and is followed by Pastor Wellington (PTB), Claudia Ribeiro (PSTU) and Jones Manuel (PCB)all with 1% of intentions.
The other candidates did not reach 1%. Whites, nulls and those who do not intend to vote for any are 16%. 7% do not know or did not respond.
WHO SWINGED?
All the main candidates presented some oscillation compared to the latest survey by the Conectar institute, released in July.
marilia fluctuated a positive point, going from 36% to 37%within the margin of error, which is 3.1 percentage points in this election poll.
Raquel oscillated two points negatively, going from 13% to 11%but also within the margin of error.
Anderson was the only candidate who grew up outside the margin. In July he had 6%now reaching 11% of voting intentions.
Miguel fluctuated two points down – in July it had 10%, today it has 8%. Danilo oscillated positively, going from 4% to 5%.
CHECK VOTING INTENTIONS FOR THE GOVERNMENT OF PERNAMBUCO
- Marília Arraes (SD): 37%
- Raquel Lyra (PSDB): 11%
- Anderson Ferreira (PL): 11%
- Miguel Coelho (UB): 8%
- Danilo Cabral (PSB): 5%
- João Arnaldo (Psol): 2%
- Pastor Wellington (PTB): 1%
- Claudia Ribeiro (PSTU): 1%
- Jones Manoel (PCB): 1%
ABOUT ELECTORAL SURVEY CONECT
The survey is the institute’s own and interviews 1,000 people directly between the 19th and 22nd.
The confidence level is 95% for a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.
It is registered with the TSE under the numbers PE-02873/2022