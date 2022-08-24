Cielo (CIEL3) announces that Estanislau Bassols will assume the presidency of the company

Cielo (CIEL3) reported this Tuesday (23) that its Board of Directors has formalized a proposal for Estanislau Bassols to occupy the position of CEO of the company. Bassols accepted the invitation.

The executive has extensive experience in managing companies, having served as CEO of SKY, VR Benefits and, more recently, as president of the division of Mastercard in Brazil, where he will continue to conduct his termination process until August 31, 2022.

At the beginning of August, Gustavo Sousa left the position of CEO of the company after just over a year in the role.

Cielo’s board of directors will meet again on September 1, 2022 to deliberate on the election of Estanislau to the position of CEO of the company. Effective tenure will occur after due approval by the Central Bank of Brazil. Renata Andrade Daltro dos Santos will continue to occupy the position on an interim basis during this period.

In a statement, Cielo highlighted that the company’s next management cycle will focus on digital transformation, expansion of business lines and continued growth of market share with greater profitability.

