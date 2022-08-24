Ciro Gomes (PDT) is interviewed in Jornal Nacional; see full | National Journal

In the order determined by lottery, with the presence of party advisors, Ciro Gomes, from the PDT, is the interviewee this Tuesday (23). On Thursday (25), it will be Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, from the PT. And, on Friday, Simone Tebet, from MDB. The candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro, from the PL, was interviewed on Monday (22).
Jornal Nacional addressed the themes that mark each of the candidacies. The total time of this interview was 40 minutes. And, at the end, the candidate had a minute for final remarks.. In the video above, you can see the full interview.
- VIDEOS: Ciro Gomes is interviewed in Jornal Nacional
- Ciro proposes to govern by plebiscites in the European model and create ‘Law Antiganancia’
See below all the excerpts from Ciro Gomes’ interview with Jornal Nacional:
Ciro Gomes responds about polarization
Ciro Gomes responds about minimum income
Ciro Gomes responds about alliances
Ciro Gomes responds to the use of plebiscites
Ciro Gomes responds about reelection
Ciro Gomes responds about the union of the PDT
Ciro Gomes responds on the environment
Ciro Gomes responds to proposals for climate emergencies
Ciro Gomes responds about basic sanitation
Ciro Gomes responds about public safety
Closing remarks by Ciro Gomes
