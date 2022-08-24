Ciro in Jornal Nacional in 2018, about Lula: ‘Biggest popular leader in the country’ – Politics

During the Sabbath in 2018, Ciro Gomes was asked about his relationship with the president of the PDT, Carlos Lupi, who was being investigated for corruption, and also defended Lula, who was in prison at the time. (photo: Reproduo/Rede Globo/2018) Former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) is the interviewee for today (23/08) in the series of hearings on Jornal Nacional, at 8:30 pm, Brasília time. The pedestrian was drawn to be the second interviewee on the news and he will have 40 minutes to answer questions from presenters William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos. In the final minute, be free to get your message across to voters.

This is not the first time that the candidate has participated in the hearing organized by Jornal Nacional. In 2018, when he also ran for President, Ciro was the first interviewed by the same presenters.

At the time, the hearing lasted 27 minutes and, during that time, Ciro had to explain his relationship with the president of the PDT, Carlos Lupi, who, among other controversies, was accused of corruption by a whistleblower. The candidate highlighted his proposals, such as the promise to remove the name of debtors from the Credit Protection Service (SPC). He also talked about Lula. Unlike the current campaign, in which he criticizes the former president, Ciro, in 2018, said that the PT had been a good president: “the greatest popular leader in the country.”

Remember the main points of Ciro Gomes’s Sabbath to Jornal Nacional in 2018

Ciro Gomes was asked about his relationship with the president of his party, Carlos Lupi, who, in 2018, was responding to an inquiry at the Federal Supreme Court (STF), was a defendant for administrative improbity and was still accused of corruption by a whistleblower. William Bonner confronted Ciro about the trust he placed in the pedestrian and asked if Lupi would hold any position in his government.

Before Ciro answered the question, the anchor of Jornal Nacional dictated the history of the PDT president, reporting that he was responding to an inquiry in the STF for allegedly having bought political support for former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), in the 2014 election. , and also that he was accused by a whistleblower of having received around BRL 100,000 in allowances from a corruption scheme by the former governor of Rio de Janeiro, Srgio Cabral.

“What is the coherence of saying that you are intransigent with corruption and, at the same time, you choose to integrate a person with a history like that of Carlos Lupi so that he can occupy the position he wants?”, asked the presenter. .

“Sorry, I didn’t choose anyone to be a minister. If I am elected, Carlos Lupi will have the position he wants, because I am convinced that he is a good man. It surprises me, in my opinion, that this information is not settled, because the information I have that he does not respond to any procedure”, answers Ciro.

One of the candidate’s main proposals in 2018, Ciro Gomes explained how the process of renegotiating the debts of defaulting and negative people would be. During his campaign, Ciro stated: “I’m going to help take your name off the SPC”. The presenters questioned whether this proposal was “simplistic” and the pedestrian presented the details of the plan.

Ciro highlighted that the average debt of the approximately 63 million people with a dirty name in 2018 was around R$4,000. With the discount granted by the banks, used in renegotiations of this type, this value would fall, on average, to R$ 1,200.

Removing the fees of up to 500% charged by banks, financed at interest of up to 8% per year with the participation of public banks, Ciro stated that those with negative credit would pay installments of R$ 40 per month to clear their name, he explained.

A critic of Lula, one of his opponents in this year’s presidential election, Ciro defended the PT during the 2018 hearing. The pedestrian said that Lula had been a good president and that the Brazilian population knew that. At the time, the PT had been arrested by the Federal Police for corruption and money laundering. Ciro pointed out to the presenters that he could not celebrate the fact that “the greatest popular leader in the country” had been imprisoned.

“The poorest population felt the consequences of good government first hand,” said the candidate.