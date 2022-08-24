Ciro speaks for 30 minutes on “JN”; Bonner and Renata, for 10

In a hearing on Rede Globo, presenters question the feasibility of the PDT candidate’s proposals

The PDT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Ciro Gomes, spoke for 29:54 of the 40-minute interview this Tuesday (23.Aug.2022) to National Journalfrom the TV station Rede Globo. The rest of the time (10min06s) was occupied by questions from presenters William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos. Read the transcript of the pedestrian interview to the JN.

On Saturday, Ciro focused on explaining the feasibility of the proposals for his government plan. He was asked how to finance them and how to gain congressional support, given his candidacy’s lack of alliances with other parties.

The TV news program with the highest audience in the country started to receive on Monday (22.Aug) the main candidates for the Palácio do Planalto. The 1st had been President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). O National Journal will interview former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on the 5th (25.aug) and senator Simone Tebet (MDB) on the 6th (26.aug).

Ciro spoke for longer than Bolsonaro, who had 24:37 of the “ball possession” on the 2nd Sabbath. The newscast presenters had 15min23sec.

The 1st question of this 3rd, asked by Renata Vasconcellos, lasted 26 seconds and had 63 words. In the 2nd, Bonner took 49 seconds and used 110 words in the initial questioning of Bolsonaro.

“I have a minimum income program with constitutional status as a Social Security tool. For me to make this possible, I have to confront those who ruled Brazil all these years.”said the former minister and former governor of Ceará when asked about the tone of his criticism of Lula and Bolsonaro.

The main issues dealt with by the mediators of the JN were: defense of democracy; minimum income program cost; relationship with Congress; risk of plebiscites for representative democracy; re-election; environment and Amazon; fight against organized crime.

THE Network Globe published the conversation with Ciro Gomes in full on the website of JN: here.

Sequence of interviews

Lula and Tebet will have the same average time to present their ideas and answer questions from William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos. The stipulated 40 minutes may suffer minor variations.

This is perhaps the most exposure each candidate will have in prime time during the entire campaign. Here is the list of interview dates: