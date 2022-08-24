Ciro’s audience in “JN” is below Saturday with Bolsonaro

Newspaper was tuned by 40% of televisions in Greater São Paulo during an interview with PDT candidate

O National Journalfrom the TV station Rede Globo, had the 2nd largest audience of the year with the interview given by the PDT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Ciro Gomes. Previous data show that this Tuesday’s Saturday (23.Aug.2022) scored 28.1 points in Greater São Paulo. Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals.

The day before, the interview with the president and candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took the newscast to the highest audience of the year, with 32.3 points in Greater São Paulo.

Until Monday (22.Aug), the biggest audience in the National Journal in 2022 it had been marked on August 3, when the news reached an average of 27.8 points, also surpassed by the Saturday with Ciro.

The TV news program with the highest audience in the country started to receive on Monday (22.Aug) the main candidates for the Palácio do Planalto. Bolsonaro was the 1st.

O JN was tuned by 40.5% of televisions in Greater São Paulo this Tuesday (23.Aug), according to preliminary data.

Ball possession

Of the 40 minutes reserved for the interview in the National Journal, Ciro spoke for 29min54s. Presenters Bonner and Vasconcellos took the rest (10min06s). In short, the Globe gave the candidate 74% of the interview time.

THE TV Globo published the conversation with Ciro Gomes in full on the website of JN: here.

Read more:

The interviews of the main candidates for the Palácio do Planalto will be held this week. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), on the 5th (25.Aug), and Simone Tebet (MDB), on the 6th (26.Aug), should have the same time to present their ideas and answer questions from William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos. The time of 40 minutes was stipulated for all, subject to minor variations.

This is perhaps the most exposure each candidate will have in prime time during the entire campaign. Here is the list of interview dates: