City councilor kidnapping in ES was planned to expand drug trafficking

Councilwoman Lari Bortolote spent 15 hours being threatened by the kidnappers. Credit: Reproduction / Social Media

The kidnappers of councilor Lari Bortolote Marcon (Republicans) are part of a drug trafficking gang that operates in Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, in the south of the state, with branches in Rio Novo do Sul, where they wanted to do “business”. According to the Civil Police, the ransom money would be used precisely to invest in the criminal organization and expand the sale of narcotics.

“What the kidnappers wanted was the victim’s money. They were establishing a trafficking point in Rio Novo do Sul. Even the two who managed to escape captivity are also being investigated for a homicide that took place recently in the locality”, explained Faustino. Antunes, South Regional Police Superintendent.

During the afternoon, two suspects were arrested as they tried to get the ransom money (initially they asked for R$250,000, but later the amount dropped to R$100,000) with the councilwoman’s brother, in the Zumbi neighborhood, in Cachoeiro de Itapemirim. . The other two kidnappers, who were in captivity with Lari, managed to escape after the police arrived.

According to the delegate, at first the police ruled out the possibility that the crime had any political motivation.

OUTLETS HAVE ALREADY BEEN IDENTIFIED

The two prisoners in Cachoeiro are 17 and 28 years old. They didn’t want to give any statement, but, according to the police, they already have a history of trafficking and murder. Now, they will answer for extortion through kidnapping and illegal possession of a weapon. The adult will still be indicted for corruption of minors.

The duo that managed to escape is the same that approached the victim’s family on the rural property. According to the delegate, they have already been identified and are wanted. One of the two even has an outstanding arrest warrant for trafficking and murder. The names of the four involved were not released.

HOSTAGE FOR 15 HOURS

Lari said that, when she was surrendered, she was placed in the back seat of the car and recalled that the bandits walked for a long time until they reached the house in Anchieta, where she was held captive inside one of the rooms, untied. She reported that criminals had given her food and said they would not do anything with it.

“They put me in a room and stayed in the living room, watching television. They gave me water and bread. At the end of the soap opera Pantanal, the kidnapper saw that the police had arrived. I bent down and just waited, afraid of gunshots, something like that. They fled and the police came in and rescued me,” he recalled.

The councilor also said that she was moved to see the Civil Police team and thanked the agents who rescued her: “I can’t even explain the feeling, because it felt like I was being born at that moment. I have a lot to thank the Civil Police team .Without them (police officers), I don’t think I would be here right now, thank God too, my family, my friends, everyone who cheered for me”.

“It was very emotional because I thought about myself, but I thought about them (friends and family) here too, because I know they suffered a lot. God is very good and everything worked out”, he said.

CAPTIVITY RENTED A LITTLE TIME

Despite not being able to specify how long ago, delegate Faustino revealed that the house where the councilor stayed had been recently rented by one of the bandits who is on the run.

Inside the residence, there was vast illicit material. Everything indicates that they were taking advantage of the place to store the gang’s drugs and weapons. In all, a 9mm pistol, a 12-gauge shotgun, a submachine gun, scales, 22 and a half tablets of marijuana, crack, cocaine pins and money were seized.

Delegate shows a shotgun, one of the weapons seized in the councilwoman’s captivity. Credit: Julia Afonso

With the two arrested in Cachoeiro, at the time they were going to get the ransom money, the police also seized a 38-caliber revolver.