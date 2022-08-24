City of SP confirms first case in baby

The city of São Paulo registered the first case of smallpox in the monkeys in a baby. According to SMS (Municipal Health Department), the baby, male, is 10 months old and has started to show the symptoms of ‘monkeypox‘ on August 11.

According to the folder, the baby is currently in isolation at home in the capital and is “clinically stable and with no signs of aggravation”. He presents an already expected picture for the disease, with fever and skin lesions.

The city of São Paulo has 1,880 confirmed cases of the disease.

According to the city hall, the emergency rooms and emergency services in the city of São Paulo are prepared to attend to and identify any suspected cases of monkeypox. Regarding the baby, the SMS also guaranteed that “the Basic Health Unit (UBS) and Health Surveillance Unit (Uvis) in the patient’s region of residence monitor the case”.

How is the transmission and what are the symptoms of ‘monkeypox’?

According to today’s balance sheet from the Ministry of Health, Brazil has 3,896 cases of monkeypox, of which 2,528 are in the state of São Paulo. Yesterday, the ministry launched an awareness campaign about the disease, informing the population about the transmission, contagion, symptoms and prevention of ‘monkeypox’.

Check out the most common symptoms below:

Fever;

Strong headache;

Swelling in the lymph nodes (popularly known as “ingua”);

Back pain;

Muscle aches;

Intense lack of energy.

Transmission occurs, in most cases, through physical skin-to-skin contact with injuries, or body fluids, but it can also occur through objects contaminated by an infected person. It is important to remember that the disease affects everyone, regardless of sexuality, age or race.