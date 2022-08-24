Coca-Cola opens enrollment for its 2023 Internship and Trainee Program, learn more

Applications for the Coca-Cola FEMSA Brasil Internship and Trainee Program are now open. For those who don’t know, this company is one of the main bottlers and distributors of Coca-Cola products in the country.

According to the information released, for this particular edition, there will be 33 vacancies in dispute. Of the total vacancies, 28 are for Internships and 5 for Trainees. So, find out more about it below.

Coca-Cola opens applications for its 2023 Internship and Trainee Program

Today, with more than 20,000 employees, FEMSA Brasil does not give up new opportunities. There are already 11 manufacturing units in operation, and about 40 distribution centers spread across the states of São Paulo (SP), Paraná (PR), Mato Grosso do Sul (MS), Minas Gerais (MG), Rio de Janeiro (RJ) ), Rio Grande do Sul (RS), Santa Catarina (SC) and Goiás (GO).

Namely, the beginning of the activities of the program foreseen by Coca-Cola FEMSA should start in January 2023, being valid for 02 years. The initiative will prioritize diversity and seek skills in its participants that can operate in multiple areas.

In addition, the company wants to support the formation of future leaders, people who are dedicated to fulfilling with excellence the purpose of refreshing customers whenever and wherever they are. At least that’s what Cristiane Yamamoto, director of Human Resources at Coca-Cola FEMSA, indicates.

In this sense, higher education students can participate in the programs offered by the company. Although broad, it is necessary to check the courses accepted for each of the available opportunities. In addition, those selected in the internship and trainee programs will have several advantages and benefits such as:

Health plan;

Meal and food vouchers;

Online therapies;

Life insurance;

Transportation vouchers;

Share in the company’s profits.

Registrations

In short, registration is now open and must be made through the company’s website (https://bityli.com/wXcOXZa) until September 13, 2022. The selection process will take place from August to November, and will consist of several phases. In them, candidates will be evaluated so that they are precisely guided to the areas most suited to their profile and interests.

Finally, it is worth remembering that candidates must have graduated from an undergraduate program between 2019 and 2022 to be considered for trainee vacancies. On the other hand, students who will apply for internship vacancies must demonstrate that they will graduate by December 2024 to be accepted.

