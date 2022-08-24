Color of each sign for luck this week: which one is yours?

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Everyone wants to count a little extra luck during the weekdays, right? There are some tricks that astrology offers that can be that little extra help. Check out what color each sign is for this week (August 21st to August 28th).

Take the opportunity to use the color of each sign in clothes, accessories and objects. Thus, good energies and all spiritual strength can help make your week blessed with more luck than usual.

How can luck help you this week?

Whether at work, in relationships or in personal projects, having a little luck could be what was missing. It’s about living the right moment at the right time and there aren’t many logical alternatives to follow in this direction.

Therefore, invest in the best color of each sign, according to experts on the subject.

What is the color of each sign for this week?

Below you can check the color of each sign to attract luck and prosperity during the week. The data were published by experts in astrology. See the details below:

  1. Aries: Aries should use the color white to attract more luck;
  2. Bull: invest in the color blue and be successful in the next few days;
  3. Twins: red is the highlighted tone for Gemini;
  4. Cancer: if you want to be lucky, Cancer, use the color yellow;
  5. Lion: making use of green will make your sign shine even more;
  6. Virgin: for Virgos, the color orange should be the highlight of the week;
  7. Lb: black is the most suitable tone for those who are Virgo;
  8. Scorpion: Scorpios can use and abuse blue for the next few days;
  9. Sagittarius: yellow, this is the tone that the moment demands for luck;
  10. Capricorn: orange clothes, objects and accessories will give extra strength;
  11. Aquarium: your color is blue this week, Aquarius;
  12. Fish: for those born under the sign of Pisces, it is best to wear green.

