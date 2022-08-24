consigned credit has been the target of scammers

Check out how you can avoid falling into this type of fraud and not have problems

Since the sanction of the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan offer by the president, the number of scams involving the social program has only increased.

Thus, criminals use information about the benefit and conditions of payroll loans to contact beneficiaries and obtain personal data and request information. This ends up leading to problems such as identity theft and even making unauthorized transfers. So, to find out more, check out below.

Auxílio Brasil: payroll-deductible loans have been targeted by scammers

In this way, the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection has been warning about cases of coup in relation to Auxílio Brasil. According to the institute, criminals ended up taking advantage of the new wave of loans involving the program, adding this form of exploitation to their scams.

In some cases, the criminal in question calls the victim offering the payroll loan, with the right to amounts that arrive in the beneficiary’s checking account on the same day. If the victim accepts, the person on the other end of the line requests important information, which he can later use in various types of crime. Including fraud.

Something noticed by many victims is the fact that scammers have access to several of their data, including the amount received in the benefit. This is likely linked to recent mega leaks or even databases for sale on illegal markets.

Finally, to avoid falling for the Auxílio Brasil scam, the main tip is to never pass on your personal data, or even respond to requests related to Auxílio Brasil. This goes for contacts by phone, WhatsApp, email or others. If you are really interested in an Auxílio Brasil loan, it is best to look for the branch of the banks that currently offer the service. Do not do anything over the phone or WhatsApp.

