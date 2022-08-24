Corinthians beats Guarani and gets its first victory in the third phase of the Paulisto Sub-20

This Wednesday morning, Corinthians received Guarani, in Fazendinha, for the second round of the third phase of the Campeonato Paulista Sub-20. The Parque São Jorge team won the duel by 3-0, with goals from Cressi, Mindinho and Felipe Augusto.

Timão was coming from a draw in the first round, against Desportivo Brasil and qualifying for the semifinals of the Brasileirão, by beating América-MG on penalties. The first half was a very truncated game with few scoring opportunities for both sides.

In a bid at the end of the first stage, Corinthians managed to open the score, giving tranquility to the second part of the confrontation. In the final stage, Corinthians came back strong and managed to score on two occasions, securing the victory by the score of 3 to 0.

With the victory, Timão reached the four points conquered, in this third phase of Paulistão. Corinthians is in Group 21, which also includes Desportivo Brasil and Santos. The top two in the bracket qualify for the knockout stage of the competition.

Write it down, Faithful! Timãozinho returns to the field next Sunday, at 3 pm, at Arena Barueri, to face Flamengo for the semifinals of the Brazilian Championship in the category. This will be the first duel of the confrontation, the return game is scheduled for September 4, at 4 pm, without a defined location.

Escalation

Regarding the last match of the Under-20 team, coach Danilo sent a totally different team to the confrontation.

The starting lineup consisted of: Wesley Borges; Cauan, Vinícius Cressi, Renato Santos and Gustavo Henrique; Breno Bidon, Riquelme and Pedrinho; Higor, Littlefinger and Felipe Augusto.

The game

First time

In need of victory and playing at home, Corinthians started the match by raising their mark and pressing the opponent’s ball out. On the other hand, Guarani surprised Timão and also scored on top, bringing difficulties in the creation of the alvinegra team.

With the game quite truncated, with both teams scoring very strongly, the first opportunity only came in the nine minutes, with Guarani. In a rebound charged in the area, the ball left for Teo, at the entrance of the area, who released a bomb and the ball passed close to Timão’s right post, causing danger to goalkeeper Wesley.

Corinthians found it difficult to bother Guarani, who was well posted and managed to escape. In the 15th minute, when Timão left the ball, the opponent took the ball back and went out at speed with Teo, who invaded the area and was blocked at the end of the game. In the next move, the Guarani striker, Filipe, managed a nice dribble in Cauan and was knocked down inside the area, the referee didn’t call a fault, which generated a lot of complaint on the part of the opposing team.

Timão only managed to scare Guarani in the 22nd minute. In a good pivot shot by Felipe Augusto, the attacker received at the entrance of the area, spun on top of the defender, with space to finish, shirt 9 chose to play for Higor, who finished strong, but the ball exploded in the opposing defense.

The Guarani responded in bid soon after. In a dead ball, Nicolas made a good cross in the Timão area and Couto appeared free at the second post, but he couldn’t finish well and sent it straight to the back line.

In the 27th minute, it was Corinthians’ turn to claim a penalty. In a cross in the area, Mindinho got the header, but the ball hit Biel’s arm and the referee ordered the game to continue and did not mark the penalty, causing revolt on the part of the Corinthians players.

Timão started to improve in the final part of the first stage and started to bother offensively. In a good move on the right side, Cauan gave a good pass to Higor, who invaded the area and hit a cross, forcing the opposing goalkeeper to make a good defense, sending it to a corner.

In the corner kick, Higor took the leftover and sent it to the goal, the goalkeeper made the defense, but Vinícius Cressi was opportunistic, took the rebound and sent it to the back of the goal. At 37 minutes, Corinthians finally managed to pierce the opposing defense and opened the scoring.

After the goal, Timãozinho managed to keep the ball more and controlled the match. At 45, Felipe Augusto and Mindinho made a beautiful table, the Corinthians striker invaded the area, but finished on top of goalkeeper Marcos and wasted a good chance to expand the score. So, the end of the first half.

Second time

With the advantage on the scoreboard, Corinthians came back from the break better and managed to exchange passes controlling the match well. At five minutes, Timão scared Guarani, in a good move by Riquelme. The midfielder made a good bid for the opposing midfielder and finished, making goalkeeper Marcos work.

Timãzinho remained strong and started to scare again after ten minutes. Felipe Augusto advanced on the left side, crossed to Pedrinho, who dominated, tried to finish, but the ball hit the back. In the spare, Breno Bidon released a first-rate bomb and the ball passed very close to Guarani’s goal, almost expanding the score and scoring a great goal.

Corinthians continued on top, until they managed to extend the lead. At 16 minutes, Timãozinho came out fast on the counterattack on the left side, Pedrinho reversed to Bidon, who played for Mindinho, the attacker cut to the middle, hit left from outside the area, the ball deflected on defender Titi and went to goalkeeper Marcos angle, increasing the advantage.

Coach Danilo’s men did not settle down and continued to put pressure on Guarani. At 20′, Mindinho advanced on the right side and played for Filipe Augusto, who received it inside the area and released a bomb, but the ball exploded on the Guarani post.

It didn’t take long and Timão managed to score one more and practically seal the victory. At 28′, Breno Bidon stretched down the left side, went to the back line and made the cross into the area, where he found Felipe Augusto, who invaded the area and sent it with his right foot to the back of the goal, scoring the third for Timão..

With a wide difference in the score and Guarani showing no reaction, the game started to get warm with Corinthians pacing the match. The alvinegra team continued to have possession of the ball and controlled the duel well without much difficulty.

The match remained without many opportunities until the end, with both coaches making many exchanges rotating their players. With that, the final score was confirmed at 3 to 0.

Corinthians 3 x 0 Guarani technical sheet

Competition: Under-20 Paulista Championship

Place: Alfredo Schrig Stadium, So Paulo, SP

Date: August 24, 2022 (Wednesday)

Time: 10:00 am (from Brasilia)

Referee: Diego Augusto Fagundes

Assistants: Ricardo Pavanelli Lanutto and Raphael Martinasso Lima

goals: Vinicius Cressi, Littlefinger, Felipe Augusto (Corinthians)

Yellow cards: Riquelme (Corinthians); Nicolas (Guarani)

CORINTHIANS: Wesley Borges; Cauan da Mata, Vinicius Cressi, Renato Santos (Alemo) and Gustavo Henrique (Lo Mana); Riquelme, Pedrinho (Thomas Argentino) and Breno Bidon (Kayke Ferrari); Littlefinger, Higor (Matheus Arajo) and Felipe Augusto (Arthur Sousa).

Technician: Danilo

GUARANI: Frames; Biel, Wallace, Titi, Turini (Storani), Pedrinho, Nicolas (Lo Donatti), Gabriel Martins (Cau), Filipe (Daniel), Couto and Tho (Rafael).

Technician: Alexandre Penna

