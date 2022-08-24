Corinthians have an important absence for the match against Fluminense

Corinthians arrived this Tuesday afternoon (23) in Rio de Janeiro for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil against Fluminense. The match takes place at 19:30 this Wednesday (24), at Maracanã. For this game, coach Vítor Pereira will not count on midfielder Giuliano, who was out of the trip with the group. The reason for the absence was not informed by Corinthians. The information was published by the website “Globoesporte.com”

In addition to him, right-back Rafael Ramos (beginning of transition from the medical department to the field), Raul Gustavo (pain in the adductor muscle of the right thigh), Maycon (strength training and gym), Paulinho (surgery in the left knee) and Júnior Moraes and Roni (right knee pain).

Corinthians will also not be able to count on defender Bruno Méndez, who has already played in the Copa do Brasil for Internacional. On the other hand, midfielder Cantillo, who was absent against Fortaleza, last Sunday, is available again. A novelty among the Corinthians related to this match is the left-back and midfielder Guilherme Biro, 18 years old.

Check out the list of players listed by Corinthians:

goalkeepers: Cassio, Carlos Miguel, Matheus Donelli

zagueiros: Balbuena, Gil, Robert Renan, Robson Bambu

Sides: FagnerLucas PitonBruno MeloFábio Santos

steering wheels: Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera, Cantillo, Ramiro and Xavier

Socks: Renato Augusto, Guilherme Biro, Adson, Mateus Vital

attackers: Gustavo Mosquito, Giovane, Róger Guedes, Yuri Alberto