Corinthians opens ticket sales for decision with Palmeiras and ‘breaks’ CBF in semifinal details

Corinthians has already opened the sale of tickets for the classic against Palmeiras, valid for the semifinal of the Women’s Brasileirão. The match, which did not even have a date and time confirmed by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), will take place this Saturday afternoon, at Neo Química Arena, according to the club.

According to the ticket sales open at Fiel Torcedor, the game will be held at 2 pm this Saturday, August 27, at Neo Química Arena. Unlike what it usually does, Corinthians did not inform the sale step by step on its social networks before the commercialization was started.

The CBF, in turn, should confirm the information soon. According to sources heard by the My Helmby the way, the club has not yet started its disclosure as it awaits the official of the entity.

Loyal Fan website

as shows the print taken from the Fiel Torcedor website, the North, South, and Lower East Central and Lateral stands were made available at first. Soon, the club must confirm the availability or not of other sectors. The South sector, it is worth remembering, is “novelty” for the Derby, since in the quarter-final game it was closed, while the West was available.

In Timão’s membership program, tickets are being sold for the following values: North and South: R$ 16.00; and Lower East Central and Side: R$ 24.00; For this group, it is worth remembering, tickets are usually discounted, which means that this should not be the price for the average fan, who usually pays a little more.

Corinthians reached the semifinals of the competition after eliminating Real Brasília with two wins, one 2-0 and the other 1-0. Palmeiras, in turn, left Grêmio behind. Timão will play the first game at home as they finished the group stage in fourth place, while rivals alviverde were leaders and have the advantage of the decision at home.

In time: the first match of the semifinal was expected this weekend, but date and location were uncertain due to commitments by the men’s team. Vítor Pereira’s team, it is worth remembering, enters the field against Red Bull Bragantino also at Neo Química Arena on Monday night.

Shortly after, Corinthians officially announced the sale of tickets for the duel. The sale through Fiel Torcedor started this Tuesday. The other tickets will be sold to fans in general, through the website www.ingressoscorinthians.com.br, on Thursday, from 3 pm.

Check the price of tickets for the Derby

North ENGOV: BRL 20.00

Lower East EPOCLER: BRL 30.00

Lower West BUSCOPAN: BRL 40.00

Sul Doril: BRL 20.00

