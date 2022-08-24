Corinthians visits Fluminense for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinal; know everything

Three-time champion of the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians returns to the field for the competition on Wednesday night, at 7:30 pm. In a duel valid for the semi-final of the national tournament, the Parque São Jorge club visits Fluminense, in Rio de Janeiro, at the Maracanã Stadium.
Timão arrived for the current stage of the Copa do Brasil after dispatching Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, Santos and Atlético Goianiense. The alvinegra team has three wins, one draw and two defeats in the current edition of the competition.
This is the second time the teams have faced each other this season. For the Brazilian Championship, coach Vítor Pereira’s team went to Maracanã on the eve of the round of 16 of Libertadores, against Boca Juniors, and was defeated by Fluminense by the score of 4 to 0.
So that you, fans, know everything about the game that takes place in Rio de Janeiro, the My Helm detailed key information. Check it out below!
Escalation
The Portuguese Vítor Pereira arrives at the confrontation with eight absences. They are: right-back Rafael Ramos, defender Raul Gustavo, midfielders Maycon, Paulinho and Roni, midfielders Giuliano and Ruan Oliveira and striker Júnior Moraes.
As it is a decisive game, the tendency is for a Corinthians with maximum strength. Therefore, a possible starting team has: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Fausto, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Adson, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.
Arbitration
The referee responsible for commanding the duel between Corinthians and Fluminense will be Ramon Abatti Abel. He will be assisted by Kléber Lúcio Gil, from Santa Catarina, and Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva, from Goiás. The person responsible for the video referee is Wagner Reway, from Paraíba.
Streaming
Fans who want to watch the match will have three options, on closed TV or by subscription. The duel will be broadcast on the channels of Globo Group, SportTV and Premiere (pay per view). The streaming service Prime Video will also display the game.
Check out the upcoming Corinthians games
|Date
|Confrontation
|Competition
|24 Aug,
Wed, 7:30 pm
|Fluminense x Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere and SporTV
|Brazil’s Cup
|29 Aug,
Mon, 21:30
|Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|04 Sep,
Sun, 4:00 pm
|Corinthians x Internacional
Broadcast: Globo and Premiere
|Brazilian
|11 Sep,
Sun, 4:00 pm
|Sao Paulo vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Globo and Premiere
|Brazilian
|15 Sep,
Thu, 20:00
|Corinthians vs Fluminense
Broadcast: Premiere and SporTV
|Brazil’s Cup
|18 Sep,
Sun, 18:00
|America-MG vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|28 Sep,
Wed, 19:00
|Corinthians vs Atletico GO
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|01 Oct,
Sat, 21:00
|Corinthians vs Cuiabá
Broadcast: Premiere and Sportv
|Brazilian
|04 Oct,
Tue, 21:30
|Youth x Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|08 Oct,
Sat, 21:00
|Corinthians vs Athletico PR
Broadcast: Premiere and Sportv
|Brazilian
