Corinthians will not have Giuliano in the semifinal against Fluminense; see related | Corinthians

Corinthians arrived this Tuesday afternoon in Rio de Janeiro for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil against Fluminense. The match takes place at 7:30 pm this Wednesday, at Maracanã.

For this game, coach Vítor Pereira will not have midfielder Giuliano, who was out of the trip with the group. (see the related list below). The reason for the absence will be announced by Corinthians only one hour before the match.

Corinthians players on arrival at the hotel in Rio de Janeiro

In addition to him, right-back Rafael Ramos (beginning of transition from the medical department to the field), Raul Gustavo (pain in the adductor muscle of the right thigh), Maycon (strength training and gym), Paulinho (surgery in the left knee) and Júnior Moraes and Roni (right knee pain).

Corinthians will also not be able to count on defender Bruno Méndez, who has already played in the Copa do Brasil for Internacional.

On the other hand, midfielder Cantillo, who was absent against Fortaleza, last Sunday, is available again.

A novelty among the Corinthians related to this match is the left-back and midfielder Guilherme Biro, 18 years old.

The probable alvinegra lineup for this match has: Cassius; Fagner, Balbuena, Gil and Fábio Santos; Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Adson, Roger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

The return duel against Fluminense will take place on September 15, at Neo Química Arena.

Check the list of related players by Corinthians:

goalkeepers: Cassio, Carlos Miguel, Matheus Donelli

Cassio, Carlos Miguel, Matheus Donelli Defenders: Balbuena, Gil, Robert Renan, Robson Bambu

Balbuena, Gil, Robert Renan, Robson Bambu Sides: FagnerLucas PitonBruno MeloFábio Santos

FagnerLucas PitonBruno MeloFábio Santos steering wheels: Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera, Cantillo, Ramiro and Xavier

Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera, Cantillo, Ramiro and Xavier Socks: Renato Augusto, Guilherme Biro, Adson, Mateus Vital

Renato Augusto, Guilherme Biro, Adson, Mateus Vital Attackers: Gustavo Mosquito, Giovane, Róger Guedes, Yuri Alberto

