Corn jumps more than 4% in Chicago after reports of losses in US crops

Tuesday (23) comes to an end with international corn futures prices accounting for major changes on the Chicago Stock Exchange (CBOT).

The September/22 maturity was quoted at US$ 6.60, with an appreciation of 26.50 points, December/22 was worth US$ 6.55, with an increase of 26.25 points, March/23 was traded at US$ 6, 61 with an increase of 25.25 points and May/23 had a value of US$ 6.62 with a gain of 23.75 points.

These indices represented increases, in relation to the closing of last Monday (22), of 4.27% for September/22, 4.13% for December/22, 3.93% for March/23 and 3.76% for May/23.

U.S. corn futures rose more than 4% to a 7-1/2-week high on Tuesday, following a report on crop conditions and a visit to key growing areas in the Center. -West raise concerns that the size of US production will fall short of expectations.

“Corn is leading the charge this morning in the double whammy of an ugly start to the Pro Farmer tour, followed by a surprising drop in ratings yesterday afternoon,” said Matt Zeller, director of market information at brokerage StoneX, in a note to customers.

South Dakota corn yields were projected at 118.45 bushels an acre, the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour said Monday, the worst on the tour since 2012. The tour also found that Ohio’s corn yield outlook are lower than last year.

“The market focused on reports coming from scouts in the western midwest. Harvest problems are suspected to be greatest in that region, and the reports coming in so far are mostly bad,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

In addition, the condition ratings for corn fell in the last week, according to a report released by the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) after the market closed on Monday, defying analysts’ expectations of no change as the Stressful dry conditions continued to affect crops.

Intern market

The Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) also had a day of appreciation for corn futures prices, which fluctuated in the range between R$85.26 and R$94.30 this Tuesday.

The September/22 maturity was quoted at R$85.26, up 0.84%, November/22 was worth R$87.94, up 0.85%, January/23 was traded at R$91, 42 with an appreciation of 1.12% and March/23 had a value of R$ 94.30 with a gain of 1.07%.

For the market analyst at Brandalizze Consulting, Vlamir Brandalizze, the big increases in Chicago helped to offset the dollar’s declines against the real on Tuesday. “The dollar is down, but corn is growing there more than twice the dollar’s decline.”

Brandalizze highlights that the port market today revolved in the range between R$89.00 and R$94.00, reaching the range of R$90.00 to R$95.00. “Maybe the account will close with an even higher number. Corn could approach R$ 100.00 in the next few days if this external condition is maintained”, he says.

In the Brazilian physical market, the price of corn also had a bullish Tuesday. The survey carried out by the Notícias Agrícolas team did not find devaluation in any of the markets. Valuations appeared in Ubiratã/PR, Castro/PR, Marechal Cândido Rondon/PR, Pato Branco/PR, Jataí/GO, Rio Verde/GO, Dourados/MS, São Gabriel do Oeste/MS, Eldorado/MS, Amambai/ MS, West Bahia and Machado/MG.

Check out how all the quotes were this Tuesday

According to the daily analysis by Agrifatto Consultoria, “with increases in the domestic market being “stopped” by the offer, the bag in Campinas/SP is negotiated at an average of R$ 82.00”.

In the view of SAFRAS & Mercado, the Brazilian corn market had a busy Tuesday in business, with buyers and sellers observing the climatic scenario of losses for North American cereal crops. “With the rise in the Chicago Commodities Exchange, prices in Brazil may rise again, as producers begin to retain their cereal sales intentions again.”

According to SAFRAS & Mercado analyst Paulo Molinari, the movement of producers selling is still slow, while in ports the cereal continues with good demand.