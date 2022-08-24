Councilor appeals, but request is rejected

The TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro) today rejected an appeal by former military police officer and youtuber Gabriel Monteiro against the impeachment of his mandate as councilor by the PL in the City Council of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the judge Maria Isabel Paes Gonçalves, from the 2nd Civil Chamber, rapporteur of the appeal, the reason for the action was impaired because the cassation process has already received a sentence.

Monteiro sought the suspension of the process of impeachment of his mandate, alleging irregularities in the process in the Chamber. The now former councilor alleged that, in the course of the City Council, there would have been restriction of defense, disrespect for due process of law, irregularity in the drawing of the rapporteur, use of illicit evidence, among other allegations. By 48 votes to 2, the Chamber canceled the mandate of Gabriel Monteiro (PL) on Thursday, 18, for breach of parliamentary decorum.

The former councilor is accused of filming and publicizing sex scenes with a teenager, moral and sexual harassment against former advisors and video manipulation. With the decision, Monteiro also lost political rights for the next eight years.

Lawyer Sandro Figueiredo, who defends Gabriel Monteiro, denied all the allegations. He stated that the allegations were made after former aides to the parliamentarian were sought out by an alleged “tow mafia”, which the councilor would have fought during his term. Figueiredo said again that the councilor did not know that the teenager filmed in sex scenes was a minor. He also stated that Monteiro had his right of defense curtailed by the Ethics Council.

In addition to the cassation process, Monteiro is a defendant in the Justice of Rio de Janeiro. He is accused of harassing and sexually harassing his former advisor Luiza Caroline Bezerra Batista. Luiza was hired in August 2021. She would be a production assistant, screenwriter and actress at the service of the councilor on the social network TikTok. She should also record videos released by the councilor on Youtube.

According to the MP-RJ complaint, Monteiro forced the then advisor to participate as an actress in videos that contained erotic scenes. During these recordings, the councilor passed his hands on Luiza’s breasts and buttocks, according to the former advisor. The alleged crimes took place both inside the parliamentarian’s house and during the recording of external scenes. Luiza also alleges that she was forced to participate in sexual scenes under threat of being fired.