Country should register new deflation; BNDES resumes offering loans through Peac; Consultation for the 4th batch of IR refund can start today and more

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) resumed PEAC, a credit program aimed at micro and small companies and individual microentrepreneurs (MEI). Groups can also count on GiroCaixa, Caixa Econômica Federal’s new credit line.

At the macroeconomic level, Brazil may have a new deflation of 0.75% in August. See also that the consultation of the 4th batch of Income Tax refund is among the Wednesday’s main topics24.

IPCA-15 should fall 0.75% in August

The Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) should register a drop of 0.75% in August, according to a forecast by Banco Original. The meter is considered the preview of the country’s inflation.

If the data are confirmed, this will be the second consecutive deflation in the country. Even so, the IPCA accumulated in the twelve months through July exceeds two digits.

“Here at Original, we understand that the IPCA-15 should come around -0.75% in August, which means that it goes from 11.39% to 9.57% in 12 months, accumulating with greater intensity all the effects of ICMS on energy and fuels”, detailed Eduardo Vilarim, economist at the bank.

The expert believes that the increase in food prices should not be as strong as in July. “We may have the IPCA-15 below 0.8, which will be good for the consumer,” he added.

“The final number of this basket will be on account of food. We have a doubt if they will come above 1% or a little below 1%”, she commented. “If they come below 1%, like the FGV numbers [Fundação Getulio Vargas] show, we may have the IPCA-15 below 0.8, which will be good for the consumer”, he added.

Consult the 4th batch of IR 2022 refund

The IRS did not disclose the start date for consultations on the fourth batch of 2022 Income Tax refunds, but they are expected to start today. Traditionally, the tax authorities release the service a week before the deposit, which is scheduled for August 31.

Three refund batches have already been returned to taxpayers, the next being the fourth and penultimate. The credit of the fifth batch must occur on September 30th.

In 2022, about 36.3 million Individual Income Tax returns were received by the IRS. The amount is 2.2 million more than expected, which was 34.1 million documents.

The refund will be made in the bank account informed by the taxpayer in his declaration. Those who use the CPF as a PIX key will have the option to receive the money using the Central Bank’s means of payment.

Contributors are divided into batches according to the date of submission of the document, whose deadline ended in May. For more information about the process, just access the Revenue website or app.

BNDES resumes PEAC

BNDES announced the resumption of the Emergency Credit Access Program (PEAC), created during the Covid-19 pandemic. The initiative, which facilitates micro, small and medium-sized business owners’ access to loans, will be expanded to MEIs.

The new round should release BRL 22 billion by December 2023. Interested parties can hire from BRL 1,000 at the largest banks in the country.

According to the president of BNDES, Gustavo Montezano, the program is “very efficient” and was well received by politicians. “The political class understood that, instead of giving R$ 10 billion to a large company to keep the subsidy for it, giving R$ 1 billion to a thousand small companies is more social development, more economic development, and more votes at the end of the year. day,” he said.

In its first phase, PEAC granted 135,720 loans to 114,355 companies, totaling R$92.1 billion in credit. Around 40 banks participated in the operation, including Itaú, Bradesco and Caixa.

Caixa launches GiroCaixa credit line

Caixa Econômica Federal launched yesterday, 23, a new line of credit called GiroCaixa. The novelty will be aimed at individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEIs) and owners of small and medium-sized companies.

The credit will be guaranteed by the FGI, a fund managed by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). Fees and payment terms vary according to the size of the company and the customer’s relationship with the bank.

In rural areas, interest starts at 1.18% per month, with a term of up to 60 months to pay the debt and a grace period of up to 12 months. The loans will have a minimum value of R$5 thousand and a maximum value of up to R$10 million, with up to 80% of the amount guaranteed by the FGI.

The entrepreneur will be able to apply the resources in operating expenses, investments, payment of employees, purchase of materials and other purposes aimed at expanding his business.