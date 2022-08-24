credit RELEASED TODAY (23)? Check out how to apply for a loan through CAIXA TEM

With great expectations, the Brazilian population awaits the release of the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan.

In this article, see information about the modality and how to apply for the cashier’s credit fur box has.

AUXÍLIO BRAZIL CONSIGNATED LOAN: HOW DOES IT WORK?

O Auxílio Brasil payroll loan will operate as follows:

up until 40% of the social program benefit amount can be compromised by the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan.

In addition, until 5% can be used to withdraw and repay debts on the card. The term to pay off the loan debt is 48 months and the interest is lower: around 4%.

LOAN CONSIGNED AID BRAZIL RELEASED?

The Aid Brazil loan still not gone released for families who are enrolled in the social program.

However, Minister Ronaldo Bento communicated that the contracting of the loan should be released by the beginning of September this year.

RISKS OF THE AUXILIO BRAZIL LOAN

It is very important to emphasize the risks of Auxílio Brasil payroll loan.

The subscriber who adopts this amortization model will receive smaller installments of the Brazil aid For a long time.

CASH CREDIT HAS

O cash credit provides loans from BRL 300 to BRL 1,000 for individuals and has a payment term of up to 24 months and interest of 1.95% per month.

To apply, you must have an interest in the business sector, even if informally.

Legal entities and MEIs will also be able to request the credit Caixa Tem.

For these cases, the value can reach up to BRL 3,000with a payment term of up to 24 months and interest of 1.99% per month.

NEGATIVE CASH LOAN

O loan box has is also offered for negativesthat is, for those who have a “dirty name” in institutions such as Serasa and SPC Brasil.

However, only those who did not have debts greater than BRL 3,000 until January 31, 2022 according to the Credit Information System.

For this debt rate, unused real estate financing and/or bank credit limits will not be considered.

HOW TO MAKE A LOAN IN CAIXA TEM?

To request the cash loan You must use the Caixa Tem app.

The credit request will be analyzed within one week after the request.

