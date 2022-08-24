Cristina Kirchner says that arrest warrant against her is political persecution | World

Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner said this Tuesday (23) that the request for 12 years in prison made against her is a judicial persecution to remove her from politics.

The Public Ministry asked the Justice that Cristina be imprisoned for 12 years and politically disabled forever. Prosecutors accuse her of participating in a scheme to embezzle public money through which a businessman entered into contracts with the State and transferred part of the funds to her (see below).

Cristina, a 69-year-old lawyer who has been a senator, first lady, president and now vice president of Argentina, denies the corruption allegations: “Nothing, absolutely nothing that (prosecutors) said has been proven,” she said. in a more than two-hour speech broadcast on social media from his Senate office (in Argentina, the vice president is also the president of the Senate).

The former president was accused, along with 12 other people, of crimes of criminal association and administrative improbity by the Public Ministry.

During the speech, hundreds of supporters gathered in front of his home in Buenos Aires and later, in front of Congress. “It’s not a judgment against me, it’s a judgment against Peronism, national and popular governments,” he said.

The vice-president, who has special jurisdiction due to the prerogative of her role, requested this Tuesday an extension of her preliminary statement, but the request was denied by the court, which considered that this phase is already concluded and that she will be able to present her arguments in the allegations. defense, from 5 September.

“It’s been 12 years (an arrest warrant), the 12 years of the best government Argentina has had in recent decades, that’s why they ask for 12 years. That’s why they will stigmatize and condemn me. If I were born 20 times, I would do the same 20 years. times,” he said.

“They want revenge, to discipline the political class so that no one dares to do the same again,” said Kirchner.

At the end of her speech, Kirchner appeared on the balcony of Congress to greet the waiting protesters.

In addition to these demonstrations of support, the vice president received the solidarity of some left-wing leaders in the region, such as former presidents Evo Morales, of Bolivia, and Dilma Rousseff, of Brazil.

“I express my most unconditional solidarity with the vice-president of Argentina and president of the Senate of this sister country”, wrote Dilma on her Twitter account.

The crimes Cristina is accused of took place from 2003 to 2007, when Néstor Kirchner was president, and from 2007 to 2015, when she was president.

According to prosecutors, she was the leader of a criminal association and guided a scheme for a businessman named Lázaro Báez to obtain contracts to carry out public works in the province of Santa Cruz (the Kirchner’s political stronghold). A portion of the money Báez earned, according to the Public Ministry, was returned to the Kirchners.

The Public Ministry estimated the amount that would have been embezzled by the State at one billion dollars.

The judicial process began in 2019, and it is estimated that the judges’ decision will be known by the end of the year. In case of conviction, Cristina can still appeal. Until there is a ruling from the Supreme Court and due to her political immunity as vice president and president of the Senate, she will not be arrested or disqualified.

She still responds to five other lawsuits.