Cristina Kirchner: the arguments for the arrest warrant of the former president of Argentina | World

Two Argentine prosecutors asked on Monday (22) a sentence of up to 12 years in prison and the loss of the rights to hold public office for Argentina’s vice president, Cristina Kirchner, accused by them of corruption in carrying out public works during his government (2007-2015).

The former president is accused of fraudulent administration and having led an illicit association with her late husband, former president Néstor Kirchner, during their governments between 2003 and 2015.

The irregularities would have happened in the public management of works in the Patagonian province of Santa Cruz, stronghold of the Kirchners. The complaint points out that, before assuming the presidency, the Kirchners created a construction company, called Austral Construcciones, which received bids to carry out 79% of the works in Santa Cruz during the couple’s mandates. The company ceased operations in December 2015, when Cristina Kirchner left the presidency.

According to prosecutors, during the Kirchners’ mandates, the contractor was favored by large increases in prices paid in the context of bids. The former presidents put a partner who would act as “iron front man”, Lázaro Báez – also accused in court, along with eleven other former Kirchnerist employees.

Prosecutor Diego Luciani assured that it was the “biggest corruption maneuver in the country”, with a loss of more than US$ 1 billion (R$ 5 billion) to the public coffers – an amount that prosecutors asked to be confiscated from the accused in case of condemnation.

In turn, Cristina Kirchner, whose lawyer will present her defense in September, refuted all the accusations, saying she was a victim of “lawfare” (abuse and misuse of legal procedures for political persecution). On Tuesday (23/8), in a live broadcast on YouTube, the vice president assured that “nothing that the prosecutors said was proven”.

Shortly after the news that prosecutors asked for Kirchner’s conviction, Argentine President Alberto Fernández tweeted a message of support for his vice president: “Today is a very ungrateful day for those who, like me, were raised in the family of a judge, he was educated in the world of law and has taught Criminal Law for more than three decades. Once again I convey my deepest affection and solidarity to the vice president.”

Several other leaders of the ruling coalition demonstrated on the networks in favor of the former president.

But there were also many who came out to celebrate the Kirchnerist leader’s arrest warrant, both on the internet and in the streets, waving flags and banging pots. There were some incidents in front of the vice president’s apartment in Buenos Aires, by people in favor and against the leader.

It is the first time that the vice president responds to a criminal action. Previous investigations into alleged corruption crimes were shelved for lack of evidence.

The trial of the so-called “Vialidad case” began in May 2019, during the presidency of Mauricio Macri. The then senator went to trial three days after announcing that she would run for vice president on the ticket of Alberto Fernández. At the time, Kirchner declined to answer questions about the case and accused the judges of already having a sentence ready. “Between the Presidency of the Nation and the denounced works there are twelve national and provincial administrative bodies,” the then senator wrote on Twitter.

This Tuesday, the vice president said that the Santa Cruz Justice has already investigated the works in question and that the suspects have been exonerated.

The expectation is that, after closing arguments from all parties, which should take several weeks, three Federal Justice judges will announce the sentence at the end of the year.