Cruzeiro returns to Independencia, a stadium in which it has yet to lose in 2022

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro return to Independência for a game against Nutico, for Serie B Without Mineiro available, Cruzeiro will return to Independencia this Friday (26). In the stadium where they have not lost in the 2022 season, the celestial team will host Nutico, in a game scheduled for 21:30, for the 26th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

So far, there have been five matches at Horto this year – including the winning debut over URT, 3-0, for Mineiro, on January 26. For the State, the celestial team also defeated Uberlndia (2 to 1) and tied with Villa Nova (2 to 2).

For Serie B, Raposa defeated Grmio by 1-0, on May 8, in a game valid for the first round of the national competition. In the Copa do Brasil, Cruzeiro beat Remo 1-0 and qualified for the round of 16 by winning on penalties 5-4.

The duel against Remo, on May 12 – just over three months ago -, was Cruzeiro’s last at Independencia. Since then, the celestial team has grown in the season, assumed the isolated leadership of Serie B and practically guaranteed access to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

The good memories will be another fuel for Cruzeiro to seek to return to the path of victories. In the last round of Serie B, the celestial team sought a 2-2 draw with Grmio, at Arena, in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul. Before that, they also drew with Chapecoense (1-1), at Man Garrincha, in Brasília.

To reach the goal, the celestial team needs to overcome challenges. Holder in the last four games, the midfielder Chay fulfills automatic suspension. Coach Paulo Pezzolano will also be missing on the sidelines, as he was sent off again.

On the other hand, there is a tendency for players to rediscover the positive atmosphere of the stands. The expectation that the load of 20 thousand tickets for the game will be all sold out by Friday.

Cruzeiro’s games at Independence in 2022

Cruzeiro 3 x 0 URT – 01/26/2022 – Campeonato Mineiro

Cruise 2 x 1 Uberlndia – 02/17/2022 – Campeonato Mineiro

Cruise 2 x 2 Vila Nova – 02/20/2022 – Campeonato Mineiro

Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio – 05/08/2022 – Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

Cruzeiro 1 (5) x (4) Remo – 05/12/2022 – Copa do Brasil