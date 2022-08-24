Daniel falls in quali around Slam after 13 years

Daniel Dutra da Silva’s last participation in a Slam quali was at the 2009 US Open Photo: Archive

New York (USA) – Back to a US Open qualifier and also a Grand Slam after 13 seasons, Daniel Dutra da Silva was eliminated in his debut in New York. The experienced 34-year-old, ranked 208th, fell to Germany’s Maximilian Marterer, 157th, who scored 7/5, 6/7 (4-7) and 6/2 in 2h27 of the match. The last time the southpaw from São Paulo had attempted a slam quali was also in New York in 2009, when he advanced a round.

Brazilian with the highest number of achievements at the future level, with 24 titles in 44 finals, Danielzinho started the season in 349th place in the ranking and had the goal of surpassing his personal record, which was the 231st position, achieved in 2009. He prioritized the challengers and was successful, reaching his first two semifinals in tournaments of this size. Recently, also returned to play in an ATP main drawin Kitzbuhel, on Austrian clay.

“It’s very exciting to be able to play a Grand Slam again. Only those who were around know how much I dedicated myself and how much I did everything to be able to be here again. They were difficult years and a lot of struggle, giving up a lot to be here , but all the effort was worth it”, wrote Daniel in his social networks.

The first two sets of the match against Marterer were even. Danielzinho saved a set-point when he lost the opening set by 5/3 and looked for a tie, but he would have the service broken again in the last game of the partial in a very long game, with the German needing another five chances to close. In the second set, the experienced paulista saved a match-point in the serve when he lost by 6/5 and won the partial in the tiebreak, tying the dispute.

In the third set, Marterer took no risks on the serve and lost just four points in his service games. He got two new breaks to get the win. The Brazilian’s tormentor, the German shot 19 aces in this Tuesday’s match. His next opponent will be the Spaniard Carlos Taberner who beat the Argentine Thiago Tirante by 6/4 and 6/2.