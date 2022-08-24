Danielle Bibas leaves Avon and takes over marketing at Grupo Petrópolis

Alexandre Zaghi Lemos

After more than 12 years at Avon, Danielle Bibas is moving to Grupo Petrópolis, where she assumes the position of vice president of marketing. The move marks its debut in the beverage market, in which it will take care of brands such as Itaipava, Crystal, Petra and TNT.

Prior to vice president of marketing, Danielle Bibas was vice president of global fragrances at Avon. Her career began at P & G, where she worked for 16 years, starting as an intern in São Paulo and becoming President of Health & Beauty Care in Canada. In 2018, she was one of the honorees at Women to Watch and in 2020 she won the Grand Effie Brasil with the “#VeioPraFicar” campaign, created by Wunderman Thompson and Mutato.

Grupo Petrópolis’ marketing leadership was vacant since February, when the head of the area, Eliana Cassandre, left the company in which she had worked since 2009.

During Cassandre’s tenure, the advertiser bid for his advertising accounts, ending a nine-year relationship with Y&R and handing over the budget for mainstream beers to WMcCann, including Itaipava, Crystal and Lokal; and premium brands, such as Black Princess, Cacildis and Petra, for BETC Havas.