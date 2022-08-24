Danilo warns Moa in ‘Cara e Courage’: ‘The next threat will not come from me’ | come around

But ever since he learned that Pat (Paolla Oliveira) and Moa have the secret formula, Danilo has been trying to get back together. First it was with Pat, now he invests in his rival.
Moa agrees to meet Danilo, and the atmosphere is not friendly at all.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Moa (Marcelo Serrado) wants to know from Danilo (Ricardo Pereira) why Pat (Paolla Oliveira) is always the target — Photo: TV Globo
“Why Pat? First you photograph our children and leave the photos at Pat’s house, in a veiled threat. Then her car explodes. Now you’re talking…”, asks Moa.
Ironically, the businessman says that he was never wrong, that he always knew that it was enough to aim at the stunt double to hit him.
“If you don’t want anything to happen to her, you’d better come to an agreement with Pat and hand over the formula,” pressures Danilo.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Danilo (Ricardo Pereira) reveals to Moa (Marcelo Serrado) that the danger is much greater than he thinks — Photo: TV Globo
Outraged by his former friend’s attitude, Moa says he can also report him to the police.
Behold, Danilo reveals that the danger is much greater than he thinks.
“It won’t do any good. I’m a small fish. The thing is already out of my control, Moa. Look, the next threat is not going to come from me. And I wouldn’t pay to see it”, he warns.
The scenes will air in this Wednesday’s chapter, 24/8, of Cara e Courage.
24 Aug
Wednesday
Rebeca discovers that Danilo has installed a locator on her cell phone. Bob approaches Andrea. Regina worries about the conversation she had with Ítalo. Alfredo asks if Pat is with Moa. Olivia and Alfredo kiss. Bob Wright and Andrea spend the night together. Danilo demands that Moa give him the formula. Leonardo tells Regina that he no longer wants to negotiate the formula. Paulo shows Marcela documents from Gustavo that were with Baby. Martha asks Jonathan to share the formula reports with Leonardo. Lou finds a bra at Renan’s house and is satisfied with Isis. Anita asks Regina to introduce her to Clarice’s family.
