Darya Dugina’s Last Farewell Ceremony Held in Moscow

TASS – The family, friends, dozens of colleagues and acquaintances of Darya Dugina gathered at the Ostankino TV Center on Tuesday (23) to say their final goodbyes to the journalist killed in a car bomb attack outside Moscow on the night of Saturday (20).

“She wasn’t afraid, really. And the last time we talked at the Tradition festival, she said: Daddy, I feel like a warrior, I feel like a hero (…) I want to be with my country, I want to be on the side of the light of strength,” said his father, philosopher Alexander Dugin.

He said he wanted to raise his daughter the way he saw the ideal person. “The first words we taught her as a child were ‘Russia’, ‘our state’, ‘our people’ and ‘our empire,'” he added.

Attending the ceremony were, among others, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma (lower house) Sergey Neverov, Leonid Slutsky, leader of the LDPR and head of the State Duma Committee for International Affairs, and Sergey Mironov, leader of the A Just Russia – For the Truth.

Producer Eduard Boyakov read Dugina’s poems about events in eastern Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sent a telegram of condolences to Dugina’s parents.

About Darya Dugina

At the beginning of the summer, Darya was in the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, covering the events. At Donbass, she also worked for a French media outlet, as her French was perfect. She also collected information about the nationalist Azov battalion, banned in Russia.

An explosive device exploded in a Toyota Land Cruiser that Dugina was driving on a highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazyomy in the Moscow region on Aug. 20. Darya was returning from the Tradition literary and musical festival, where she was a special guest. It was established that a bomb had been planted under the driver’s side vehicle. The Federal Security Service, the FSB, told TASS on Monday that Dugina’s murder had been cleared up. According to the federal agency, it was planned by Ukrainian secret services and carried out by Ukrainian Natalia Vovk, who fled to Estonia after the crime.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to posthumously award the Order of Courage to Russian journalist and public activist Darya Dugina.

